Shreveport, LA

Shooting in Cedar Grove sends woman to the hospital

KTAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman is recovering from a gunshot wound following a shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood Tuesday night. Shreveport Police responded to a report of shots fired around 8:40 p.m. in the 6700 block of Central Street, near the Woodlawn Terrace apartments. When they arrived, officers located a female victim that had been shot. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

