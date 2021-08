Tales of Arise is getting a playable demo for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on August 18, Bandai Namco Games has announced. The next instalment in the venerable JRPG franchise is pencilled in for a September 10, 2021, and last week, its producer confirmed that there are no plans to release any story-based DLC for the project. There’s no Photo Mode currently in Tales of Arise, but the team haven’t ruled it out yet.