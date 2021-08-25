Cancel
NTV instils Fear Factor in Russia after 16-year break

By C21 reporter
c21media.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWS BRIEF: Russian broadcaster NTV has commissioned a local adaptation of classic Banijay format Fear Factor, to be produced locally by WeiT Media and airing later this year. The 8×48’ series, hosted by singer Anatoliy Tsoy, marks the first time the format has aired in Russia in 16 years. The show was originally created by Endemol Shine Netherlands and aired on broadcasters including NBC and MTV in the US.

