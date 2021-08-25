Cancel
A.M. Roundup: Hochul's first day and new COVID-19 policies

By Capitol Bureau
Times Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was featured in the Capitol Confidential newsletter. Sign up here to get it each morning. Gov. Kathy Hochul, in her ascension from local town board to Congress and now governor, outlined her priorities for New York as its government moves past the era of Andrew M. Cuomo, whose resignation — in the face of charges of sexual harassment and a litany of controversies that were bound up in potential articles of impeachment — went into effect Monday. (TU)

