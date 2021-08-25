Spoon River College Board of Trustees Meeting Agenda

ANNUAL SCHOOL DISTRICT MEETING SCHOOL DISTRICT OF THE MENOMONIE AREA MENOMONIE HIGH SCHOOL 1715 5TH STREET W, MENOMONIE, WISCONSIN AUGUST 23, 2021 - 6:00 P.M. AGENDA 1. Call to Order - President of the Board 2. Election of Chairperson of Meeting 3. Appointment of Parliamentarian and Tellers 4. Recognition of Current and Former Board Members 5. Presentation of Minutes of Last Annual Meeting A copy of the minutes of this meeting as approved by the school district and signed by the clerk is a part of the annual meeting booklet. It is not necessary for the electors to vote on approval of these minutes. 6. Treasurer's Report and Audit Summary Proposed Motion: That the Treasurer's Report be adopted, as presented. 7. Presentation of Budget District Administrator Joe Zydowsky and Director of Business Services Leah Theder will present information on the 2021-2022 budget. 8. Hearing on the Budget District electors are reminded that they do not approve the budget; however, they do vote on the required local tax levy needed to implement the budget. 9. Resolution A: Adoption of Tax Levy for General, Debt Service, and Community Service Funds Proposed motion: That there be levied upon the taxable property of the School District of the Menomonie Area the sum of $17,491,612 for the operation of district schools and for discharge of long-term debt obligations for the 2021-2022 school year. 10. Resolution B: Authorize Annual Compensation for Board of Education Members Proposed motion: That members of the Board of Education be compensated with annual salaries as follows: Board President- $1000; and all other members-$800 each. 11. Resolution C: Authorize the Reimbursement of Travel Expenses for Board of Education Members Proposed motion: That members of the Board of Education be compensated for actual and necessary expenses incurred in the performance of duties. 12. Other New Business Electors attending the meeting may request information or be heard on any topic relative to current policies and procedures of the school district. 13. Adjournment Please note that it is anticipated that one-half or more of the members of the school board will attend the budget hearing and annual meeting. This agenda was posted at Menomonie Public Library, Menomonie High School, Menomonie Middle School, and the District's Administrative Service Center. 8/18 LAC84715 WNAXLP.