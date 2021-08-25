Cancel
World

World Bank suspends aid to Afghanistan after Taliban takeover

By Erin Doherty
Axios
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The World Bank has suspended financial aid to Afghanistan, citing concerns over how the Taliban's takeover will impact "the country's development prospects, especially for women," the BBC reports. Driving the news: "We have paused disbursements in our operations in Afghanistan and we are closely monitoring and assessing the situation in...

Washington, DC
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

