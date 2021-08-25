Star Trek Watch: The Dangers of the Vulcan Mind Meld by Certifiably Ingame
Certifiably Ingame covers the concerns of mind melds. Vulcans are more than likely the most popular science fiction alien in the history of mainstream sci-fi. Not Wookies, not Klingons, not even ET from the film ET. Vulcans. They're the standard-bearer for all things alien. Part of the reason is their stoicism, a race of people who suppress their emotions and seemingly run from joy. The original brooding bad boy of science fiction. The other reason is their immense power. From their strength to the Vulcan Nerve Pinch and all the way to the Vulcan mind meld; the Vulcans are a unique and powerful species.
