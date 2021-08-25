Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
King George, VA

Historic headstones of DC African Americans relocated

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BHUn8_0bcFl2Gz00

KING GEORGE, Va. — Dozens of headstones from a historic African American cemetery in the nation’s capital that were used as erosion control along a Virginia shoreline are being relocated to a Maryland memorial garden.

Officials marked the transfer of the first 55 headstones to Maryland on Monday.

They'll be part of a memorial garden honoring the 37,000 people buried at the original cemetery.

The Columbian Harmony Cemetery was the most prominent burial site for African Americans in Washington, but it was moved in the 1960s to make room for development and the gravestones were sold or given away.

After the gravestones were discovered in 2016, an effort was launched to return them to a proper memorial site.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
King George, VA
City
Washington, VA
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
King George, VA
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headstones#Erosion Control#Dc African Americans#Columbian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy