Accidents

Downed wires close part of Howland Wilson Road

By Mike Gauntner
WFMJ.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fallen branch closed a section of Howland Wilson Road in Howland early Wednesday. According to Trumbull 9-1-1, a tree branch fell on a power line between Carriage Hill Lane and Woodhill Circle at around 6:30 a.m. First responders have shut down that section of Howland Wilson until a FirstEnergy...

