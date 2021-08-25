Downed wires close part of Howland Wilson Road

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thunderstorms rolled through the area on Sunday pretty quickly but left behind plenty of damage including downed trees, downed wires, and flooded roads. Heavy rains and winds caused trees, light poles, and wires to come down in Cranberry Township, including a large light pole on I-79 southbound causing traffic to be reduced to one lane. Photo Credit: Ross Guidotti According to our own Ross Guidotti, luckily, no one was injured and no cars were struck by the downed pole. The Adam’s Ridge neighborhood in Butler County was hit particularly hard, with a tree coming down on Hespenheide Road. Photo Credit: KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours Also in Cranberry Township, the storms caused a tree to take down wires along Freedom Road and Haine School Road. Photo Credit: Kathy Hostetter Meanwhile, as the storms rolled through the area, a massive lightning strike struck in a neighborhood in Hopewell Township. CLICK TO WATCH Hopewell Lightning Strike Video Credit: Shawn Leopardi If you have pictures or videos you’d like to share of weather in your area, you can send them to us at newsdesk@kdka.com or submit them through this link.