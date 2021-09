Due to significant water damage to the racquetball floors through the facility’s foundation, the re-opening of the Racquetball and Fitness Center will be delayed until at least mid-January 2022. Because of the nature of the damage to the building and wood surfaces, water mitigation efforts are needed, and most court floors will need to be replaced. The re-opening timeline will be dictated by our ability to correct the water issues, the availability of the flooring materials and skilled labor for installation, time for wood acclimation, and the time required for installation. We will keep our community updated with re-opening information as we are able.