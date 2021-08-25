Cancel
College Sports

Simpson’s Jenna Taylor Selected as Nominee for 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year Award

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimpson College athlete Jenna Taylor has been selected as the American Rivers Conference nominee for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year award. Taylor is the reigning conference MVP and a member of the D3hoops.com and Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association All-America First Teams, as well as earning a 4.0 gpa and Academic All-America selection, in addition to earning the the CoSIDA Division III Academic All-America of the Year honor for women’s basketball this past season.

College Sports
NCAA
Basketball
Sports
Sportssacredheartpioneers.com

Bamford Earns NEC’s NCAA Woman of the Year Nomination

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Throughout her career, former Sacred Heart University student-athlete Rachel Bamford helped the women's bowling program reach new heights. Monday she gained national notoriety for the entire university as she was selected as the Northeast Conference's NCAA Woman of the Year nominee. A native of Rochester, N.H., Bamford...
Soccerchatsports.com

Hamby Advances as a C-USA NCAA Woman of the Year Nominee

INDIANAPOLIS – Recent Charlotte women's soccer standout Meredith Hamby added yet another piece of hardware to her trophy case Monday, as she was named one of two Conference USA-level NCAA Woman of the Year nominations for the 2020-21 academic year. WHAT'S AT THIS STEP. Hamby, a May graduate from Cary,...
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Olatoye Named Big Ten Honoree for 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State thrower Sade Olatoye was selected as the Big Ten honoree for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year Award on Monday. Olatoye is one of 152 conference-level honorees selected. View the full list HERE. She was previously nominated for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
Iowa Statekmaland.com

ISU's Williams nominated for Big 12's NCAA Woman of the Year

(Ames) -- Iowa State’s Sami Williams has been named one of two Big 12 nominees for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award. The NCAA Woman of the Year award “recognizes graduating female student-athletes for excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership.”. View the complete release from ISU athletics...
Alfred, NYBuffalo News

Three WNY athletes in running for NCAA Woman of the Year honor

Three athletes with ties to Western New York are among the 154 conference nominees for the NCAA Woman of the Year for graduating female college athletes who have “distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership” throughout their collegiate careers. Franklinville’s Kate Frascella, a track and cross country runner at...
KHON2

14 former Hawai’i High School standouts selected to Polynesian Hall of Fame’s Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award watch list

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today the 2021 Watch List for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award. The Award is presented annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity. The Watch List is composed of 63 players from 31 different FBS schools.
College SportsDaily News-Record

Dukes Have More Scholarship Players Thanks To NCAA's Extra Year

It’s a shame James Madison doesn’t have its usual trip to play against an FBS foe this fall. The Dukes have competed well in those matchups recently. They won at Virginia Tech in 2010, at SMU in 2015 and at East Carolina in 2017, and then took N.C. State and West Virginia down to the wire before only falling late in the fourth quarter during their last two tangos with Power Five opponents.
Stockton, CApacific.edu

Higgins represents WCC as Woman of the Year nominee

Pacific women's basketball student-athlete Valerie Higgins was selected by the West Coast Conference as one of its two nominees for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. Higgins, who was a three-time first-team All-WCC selection, as well as the 2019 and 2021 WCC Defensive Player of the Year, was a third-round selection in the 2021 WNBA Draft – the first in Pacific program history.

