Simpson’s Jenna Taylor Selected as Nominee for 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year Award
Simpson College athlete Jenna Taylor has been selected as the American Rivers Conference nominee for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year award. Taylor is the reigning conference MVP and a member of the D3hoops.com and Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association All-America First Teams, as well as earning a 4.0 gpa and Academic All-America selection, in addition to earning the the CoSIDA Division III Academic All-America of the Year honor for women’s basketball this past season.www.kniakrls.com
Comments / 0