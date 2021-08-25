Tom Cruise's helicopter makes emergency landing in UK family's garden

The Navy barred Tom Cruise from flying an actual F-18 Super Hornet jet in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick movie. Tom Cruise put in a request to fly the F-18 jet but the Navy denied him clearance. So in order to create the illusion of the actor flying the jet in the Top Gun movie, they installed an IMAX camera inside the cockpits to shoot certain scenes while skilled Navy pilots handled the flying. Tom Cruise may not be able to fulfill his dreams of piloting an F-18 Super Hornet in Top Gun Maverick, but judging from what we've seen in the Top Gun Maverick trailer, he's all over the P-51 and various other helicopters and aircrafts. Top Gun: Maverick will finally find its way jetting into theaters November 19th. In other news, actor Oscar Isaac tells us all why he joined the cast of the upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts. Speaking with Total Film, Isaac talks about his love of the Metal Gear Solid games. In fact, after an interview IGN did with Oscar Isaac where he revealed he wanted to portray Solid Snake in a Metal Gear Solid movie, director Vogt-Roberts took to Twitter posting this conversation he had with artist Bosslogic where he did a mockup of Isaac as the iconic video game character. And finally, Mike Richards steps down as co-host of Jeopardy after an investigation was called by the Anti-Defamation League, following a report by The Ringer containing an account of offensive and sexist comments Richards made to his younger female co-host on his podcast, "The Randumb Show" in 2014.