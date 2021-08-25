Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tom Cruise's helicopter makes emergency landing in UK family's garden

mycentraloregon.com
 4 days ago

A family in Warwickshire, England got an unexpected visit from Tom Cruise when his helicopter landed in their garden. The 59-year-old actor, who is in the U.K. filming Mission Impossible 7, was forced to make the emergency landing while the nearby Coventry Airport was temporarily shut down, according to BBC News.

www.mycentraloregon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Landing#England#Uk#Bbc News#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Shows Off Bloody Large Fish in Rare Picture

In the photo shared to celebrate Captain Jack Vasilaros' latest milestone, 26-year-old Connor Cruise is seen standing on a fishing boat next to his birthday friend. AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's son has given fans a special treat. When celebrating Captain Jack Vasilaros' latest milestone, Connor Cruise shared a rare picture of himself and his birthday pal in which they held a bloody large fish during their fishing trip.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

How Tom Cruise Held Onto The Side Of A Flying Airbus A400M

US actor Tom Cruise is known for starring in the action-packed Mission: Impossible film series. These movies often feature a range of daring stunts, with Cruise well known for performing these thrilling sequences himself rather than relying on the use of a body double. One of these saw him hang onto the side of an Airbus A400M in flight, but how was this done?
Movies247tempo.com

Tom Cruise’s Biggest Movie

How do you measure a movie actor’s work? Is it box office success? If so, actors in comic book films would do well. Is it by awards? Meryl Streep would be at or near the top of that list. Or, is it fame? That would include actors like John Wayne, who was among the best-known people in America at one time.
CelebritiesGeekTyrant

Jake Johnson Talks About the Intensity of Working With Tom Cruise

Jake Johnson, who co-starred in The Mummy with Tom Cruise, recently opened up about what it’s like to work with the superstar actor. We’ve all heard stories about how intense it is to work with Cruise, and now Johnson is sharing details on his experience. Iit certainly sounds like working on a Tom Cruise film is a crazy adventure, one I wouldn’t mind going on.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Even Val Kilmer’s Kids Were Starstruck By Tom Cruise When They Visited The Top Gun: Maverick Set

Growing up as the kids of celebrities has to be a little weird. You just think of them as mom or dad, and then, eventually, you discover that a lot of people know who your famous parent is. And you also presumably discover that's not the case for every other kid in school. At some point one probably get used to having a celebrity parent. But that doesn't mean that you don't get excited when you meet other celebrities. Such was the case for the children of Val Kilmer when they recently met their dad's Top Gun co-star, Tom Cruise, on the set of the sequel.
CelebritiesBBC

'Tom Cruise is in my Warwickshire garden'

Tom Cruise who is in England filming the latest Mission: Impossible film has landed by helicopter in a Warwickshire family's garden. Alison Webb had only been told an unnamed VIP was running late and needed somewhere to land - as the nearby airport was shut. She was not expecting Hollywood...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Tom Cruise’s Intense Mission: Impossible Rant Seemingly Didn’t Surprise The Mummy Co-Star Jake Johnson

In December 2020, Tom Cruise was recorded on the Mission: Impossible 7 set in London yelling at two crew members for not following COVID-19 safety protocols. The leaked rant drew mixed reactions from the public, but Jake Johnson, who performed alongside Cruise in 2017’s The Mummy, wasn’t surprised by what he heard. That’s because he saw firsthand just how intense the man who’s played Ethan Hunt for two and a half decades can be.
CelebritiesFox News

Tom Cruise’s ‘Risky Business’ Porsche surfaces for sale

When it comes to movie car auctions, there is no substitute for Tom Cruise's Porsche from "Risky Business." One of the iconic gold Porsche 928s used during the making of the 1983 hit that launched Cruise's career is coming up for auction at the Barrett-Jackson event in Houston in September.
MoviesBBC

Mission: Impossible request leads to Hollywood encounter

A family's mission, which they chose to accept, lead to an encounter with Hollywood royalty. Tom Cruise, currently in the country filming the latest Mission: Impossible film landed by helicopter in Alison Webb's Warwickshire garden. The family had only been told an unnamed VIP needed somewhere to land as the...
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Set Video Showcases Real Train Crash

A set video from Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 showcased a real train crash. Tom Cruise is one of the few big movie stars in Hollywood that goes out of his way to perform his own stunts for the audience’s viewing pleasure. In particular, since his stunning climbing sequence on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa building in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, he continued to push the envelope with each sequel. With Mission: Impossible 7, it looks like the action continues to up the ante.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Jake Johnson Says Leaked Audio Recording From ‘Mission: Impossible’ Set Lines Up With Tom Cruise’s Intensity

Jake Johnson said the leaked recording of Tom Cruise admonishing Mission: Impossible 7 crew over their failure to follow COVID protocols lined up with the intensity of the actor, who he worked with on 2017’s The Mummy. “Yeah, he’s an intense guy,” the Ride the Eagle star told Matt Wilstein, senior writer and host of The Daily Beasts’ The Last Laugh podcast. “I mean, all he wants to do in a film — I cannot make any statements of the man outside of it because I don’t know him that well — but in terms of a filmmaker, he wants to...
MilitaryIGN

The Navy Had to Stop Tom Cruise's Latest Big Stunt - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

The Navy barred Tom Cruise from flying an actual F-18 Super Hornet jet in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick movie. Tom Cruise put in a request to fly the F-18 jet but the Navy denied him clearance. So in order to create the illusion of the actor flying the jet in the Top Gun movie, they installed an IMAX camera inside the cockpits to shoot certain scenes while skilled Navy pilots handled the flying. Tom Cruise may not be able to fulfill his dreams of piloting an F-18 Super Hornet in Top Gun Maverick, but judging from what we've seen in the Top Gun Maverick trailer, he's all over the P-51 and various other helicopters and aircrafts. Top Gun: Maverick will finally find its way jetting into theaters November 19th. In other news, actor Oscar Isaac tells us all why he joined the cast of the upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts. Speaking with Total Film, Isaac talks about his love of the Metal Gear Solid games. In fact, after an interview IGN did with Oscar Isaac where he revealed he wanted to portray Solid Snake in a Metal Gear Solid movie, director Vogt-Roberts took to Twitter posting this conversation he had with artist Bosslogic where he did a mockup of Isaac as the iconic video game character. And finally, Mike Richards steps down as co-host of Jeopardy after an investigation was called by the Anti-Defamation League, following a report by The Ringer containing an account of offensive and sexist comments Richards made to his younger female co-host on his podcast, "The Randumb Show" in 2014.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Jake Johnson Weighs in on "Intense" Co-Star Tom Cruise's Leaked Tirade

Watch: Tom Cruise, Christian Bale & More Celebrity On-Set Meltdowns. Working with Tom Cruise can be risky business, something his co-star Jake Johnson knows firsthand. The veteran action was infamously caught on tape yelling at crew members on the London set of Mission: Impossible 7 over an apparent breach of COVID-19 safety protocols, as heard in a leaked, expletive-filled recording posted by The Sun in December. In the audio, which went viral, Cruise complained about a lack of social distancing and told the alleged offenders, "If you can't be reasonable and I can't deal with your logic, you're fired."
Moviestoofab.com

Tom Cruise Was 'Driving Force' to Get Val Kilmer In Top Gun Sequel

The Iceman cometh, thanks to some persistence from Cruise, says producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Val Kilmer returns to the danger zone in this year's "Top Gun: Maverick," a sequel Tom Cruise apparently pushed for him to be a part of. The movie will be released 25 years after the 1986 original...
CelebritiesBMW BLOG

Someone Stole Tom Cruise’s BMW X7 in Birmingham

At the moment, Tom Cruise is filming the seventh Mission Impossible movie, alongside co-stars Haley Atwell and Simon Pegg. As you may already know, the Mission Impossible franchise has been partnered with BMW for around a decade now. During filming, Cruise was using a BMW X7 to get around England, an X7 that was just recently stolen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy