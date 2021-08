If you're planning to upgrade your gaming PC, there are plenty of deals today on the newest gaming PCs. Dell just launched a 12% off sitewide coupon that happens to work on the newest Alienware laptops and desktop PCs equipped with the RTX 30 series video cards. If you want to go the portable route, that's a great deal on a Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16" gaming laptop from Lenovo direct as well. For those of you who are still looking to upgrade your PS5 storage, the Samsung 980 Pro is on sale today at Newegg. The 1TB model is a full $80 cheaper than the WD SN850 and equally as good. These deals and more below.