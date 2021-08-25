Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Apple Stock: Cheapest In A Year, Time To Buy

By Daniel Martins
Posted by 
The Apple Maven
The Apple Maven
 5 days ago

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Reporthas been trading around the $150 mark for the past five to six weeks. As shares hover around all-time highs, after climbing about 200% in the past two years, investors might be concerned that the stock could be too richly valued today.

However, the Apple Maven see AAPL as a buy at current levels. To explain why, I invite the reader to set aside the nominal price of the shares and focus instead on relative valuation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OE051_0bcFioFr00
Figure 1: Apple store in New York, NY. Daniel Martins

(Read more from the Apple Maven: What Jackson Hole Could Mean For Apple Stock)

Why valuation has expanded

First, I would like to address Apple’s valuation expansion over the past several years, which seems to confuse so many potential investors. Bears will be quick to point out that AAPL’s trailing P/E has climbed unreasonably, from only about 10 times a decade ago to over 30 times today, and that this is good enough reason to not touch the stock.

What the argument misses is that 2011 was a very different year, especially for the Cupertino company and its stock. The short list below helps to justify the increase in the earnings multiple, which I believe deflates the valuations-based bearish argument:

  • Apple has transformed its business model, primarily from an iPhone and iPad vendor to the operator of a large ecosystem of tech devices and services. Apple has been able to monetize its huge user base successfully, which has led to more predictable sales and higher-margin service revenues (hence supporting richer valuations).
  • Now is arguably the best economic environment in years, if not decades, to be a key player in the consumer discretionary space. The world is about to leave behind the COVID-19 crisis, whether it happens sooner or later, and consumer spending seems to be in great shape.
  • Yields are at the lowest levels ever, aside from a few months during the pandemic-stricken 2020 (see chart below). When rates dip, the valuation of growth stocks should increase, as investors feel compelled to move up the risk spectrum.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kAGws_0bcFioFr00
Figure 2: 10 year treasury rate. Seeking Alpha

(Read more from the Apple Maven: Apple TV+: Apple Is Going All In On Streaming Video)

Cheap and near all-time highs?

Next, let me address the blatant inconsistency in the title of this article: how can AAPL be the cheapest in a year, if shares are currently priced very much at all-time highs? In the past 12 months, Apple stock has appreciated 20%.

The graph below shows that, despite record share prices, nearly all AAPL’s key relative valuation metrics are lower today than they were at the end of August 2020. Take trailing P/E, for example: 31 times today is better than a 38 multiple this time last year. Likewise, EV to free cash flow at 27 times is more compelling now than at nearly 32 times.

The only popular multiple that has risen in the past year has been price-to-book: 31 times has increased to 37 times now. But in the case of Apple, this metric can be very deceiving. The Cupertino company has been aggressively buying back its shares, thus reducing the denominator in the P/B multiple. While this metric has gone up lately, few will argue that repurchases are a bearish factor for Apple stock.

Apple Maven’s key takeaway

The stars seem aligned for Apple in this year of recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. The company has proven that it can deliver the goods during the stay-at-home period and after the thick of the pandemic has been left behind – refer to Apple’s outstanding fiscal third quarter results.

While I would not dare argue that Apple shares are a no-brainer today – as I believed they were at $123 apiece, in early June – AAPL seems to be a good choice at valuation multiples that have only recently recovered from 52-week lows.

Twitter speaks

Apple stock is expensive based on nominal share price (near all-time highs), but cheap based on relative valuation metrics that are lower than they were 12 months ago. Is AAPL a buy now?

Is the price right?

Looking at a company’s business fundamentals is only half the work needed to find a good stock. How much one pays to own the shares is a key factor in the success of any investment. This is why valuation analysis is so important.

Alpha Spread’s user-friendly platform allows you to estimate a stock’s fair value –through valuation multiples, discounted cash flow, and more. I believe that the service is a must for anyone looking to own the right stock at the right price. Check out alphaspread.com and get started with a 7-day free trial.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Comments / 0

The Apple Maven

The Apple Maven

56
Followers
165
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on everything Apple

 http://www.maven.io
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Earnings#Apple Shares#Apple Stock#Aapl#Iphone#Ev#Alpha Spread
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Not every stock that you invest in will go on to be a big winner, but owning just a handful of stocks that deliver decades-long winning streaks can produce life-changing returns -- if you hold on patiently. Consider that Microsoft delivered a total return of roughly 26,600% over the last 30 years. Apple's performance across that stretch was even better -- a staggering return of roughly 78,400%.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

The next e-commerce giant may just be this Latin American operator. Disney's entertainment powerhouse has been winning for almost a century already. Massive revenue and dividend growth will continue to drive Texas Instruments. Whether you are looking for a stock for your kids or one that you can own for...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy in September

These stocks might be going through temporary slumps. They look even more attractive after sitting out of the recent stock market rally. This year has been a great one for investors so far. With the S&P 500 up by 19% through late August, gains have again outpaced the long-term average on rising optimism about a post-pandemic growth surge.
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock market turns cautious as ‘defensive’ shares surge

Some of the hottest stocks in the U.S. are pointing to an economic cool-down. Utilities and healthcare are among the best-performing groups in the S&P 500 so far this quarter, with gains of 7.8% and 6.6%, respectively, compared with a 4.9% rise in the broad stock index. Big winners include utility NextEra Energy Inc., NEE -0.48% which is up 14% this quarter, while shares of medical company Danaher Corp. DHR 0.24% are up 19%.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

Supply chain worries shouldn't hurt Corsair Gaming's durability. Spotify's audio bets seem to be paying off. Dropbox wants to reinvest into its business for growth. The intersection of durable, digital-focused businesses and reasonable valuations has often led to great investor returns. Unfortunately, over recent months, businesses that fit into both of those categories have been hard to come by.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Stocks to Buy to Cash In on Activist Investor Engine No. 1’s New ETF

If you’re looking for stocks to buy and you’re concerned about stakeholder capitalism, the Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) could be just the idea generator. Despite only holding 0.2% of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) stock, Engine No. 1, a relatively new activist investor, got the oil giant in late May to give it at least two seats on its board. Then, in June, Engine No. 1 launched its new ETF, appropriately traded under the symbol VOTE, which looks to transform 500 of America’s largest companies.
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Dell, Peloton, Workday and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Peloton - Shares of the cycle maker tumbled 8.6% after a disappointing quarterly report. The company reported revenue growth in its fiscal fourth quarter that slowed down drastically, while posting a wider-than-expected loss as costs from its treadmill recall mounted. Peloton also offered up an underwhelming revenue outlook for its first quarter.
StocksMoney Morning

Grab This Penny Stock at Market Open Today

I watch a lot of penny stocks for my free Penny Hawk e-letter readers. And when I see something that looks profitably promising, I let 'em know. I've had my eye on one in particular for more than a week now. For a penny stock, its market cap is on...
EducationPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Duolingo Stock a Buy?

Duolingo went public in July and remains above its IPO price. Its growth is decelerating, and it’s unprofitable on a GAAP basis. The recent suspension of its app in China and a post-pandemic slowdown could make its premium valuation difficult to justify. Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), an education company which provides online...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Reddit Penny Stocks to Buy for a Bullish Bitcoin Burst

After touching all-time highs of $64,800, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) witnessed a sharp correction. It briefly traded below $30,000 before making a gradual recovery. However, the positive momentum seems to be gaining traction. Bitcoin is now trading near $50,000 levels. As this price rises, investors may see multi-fold returns in crypto-related Reddit penny stocks.
MarketsCNBC

Jim Cramer says ‘run with the bulls’ and buy these winning stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer offered investors a basket of stocks he believes can continue to succeed irrespective of Federal Reserve policy. Among the companies are Nvidia, Best Buy and Deere. "Forget about the money supply or the central bank and just run with the bulls. It's not like they're hard to...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

Many investors seem to have lost interest in dividend stocks as the focus on Wall Street has gravitated toward more exciting, growth companies. That could change quickly, though, if a market downturn hits or if sales gains in crowded tech areas like cloud services and e-commerce begin to disappoint. Yet...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Near All-Time Highs, Is Costco Stock Still a Buy?

Costco stock has been a great holding in the past. But that isn't necessarily an indication of future growth. So far, sales are still elevated. The company has a small store count and is opening up new stores at a slow pace. That's a good thing. Costco (NASDAQ:COST) stock has...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

Bargains can still be found, even with the stock market near an all-time high. However, Wall Street's price targets are often hit and miss. Patience has paid off handsomely for investors in 2021. It's been over nine months since the benchmark S&P 500 underwent even a 5% correction. Panning out a bit further, the widely followed index has doubled since hitting its bear-market low on March 23, 2020.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Can Apple Rally to New Highs Going Into Year End?

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report is only a few dollars off its all-time high, while sporting a $2.5 trillion market cap. So why are traders and investors so frustrated with this name?. It’s likely because the stock has spent much of the past year consolidating. Shares are...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Down Almost 50% from All-Time Highs, Is Fiverr Stock a Buy?

Fiverr's revenue grew 60% in Q2. It just announced a subscription service for its sellers. The stock trades at a P/S of 23.4. Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) was one of the hottest stocks heading into 2021. The freelance marketplace was up over 60% year to date (YTD) in February, hitting $336 a share. However, since then, the stock has floundered and is now down almost 50% from all-time highs. In addition, investors have gotten more pessimistic about the company after management's guidance for the third quarter came in below expectations.
StocksFXStreet.com

Apple Stock Price and Forecast: Will Apple stock fall?

Apple stock trades lightly on Thursday as Jackson Hole event awaited. AAPL closes below $150 again at $147.57, down slightly on the day. Jackson Hole symposium is due at 1500GMT/1000EST. Apple stock once again had a pretty calm day on Thursday as the market awaits some guidance from the Fed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy