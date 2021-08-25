Fulton Public Schools starts class Wednesday with COVID-19 precautions in place

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Students at Fulton Public Schools are heading back to the classroom Wednesday with some COVID-19 precautions in place.

Masks

According to the districts plan, masks are not required, but highly encouraged for students and staff when social distancing is not possible. However, masks are required on buses due to CDC guidance.

The plan states that Fulton Public Schools will follow any health department or city ordinances and the district reserves the right to implement stricter requirements related to face coverings.

Vaccination and quarantines

Fulton Public Schools is encouraging vaccinations for staff and employees, but they are not required at this time.

If a person is fully vaccinated they will not have to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19 unless they develop symptoms. However, if a student or staff member is not vaccinated they will have to quarantine.

If someone has been exposed but has no symptoms, the quarantine will last 10 days. If symptoms start to develop then quarantine would last for at least 14 days and testing is recommended.

Sanitation

The districts is also increasing sanitation efforts throughout schools.

During school hours, custodians will thoroughly clean high-touch surfaces regularly.

Hand-washing stations with soap or hand sanitizer will be available in classrooms, commonly used areas, and at the entrances and exits of all buildings, and all school buses will be thoroughly sanitized regularly as well.

Additional information

The district is also encouraging social distancing throughout schools, including assigning seats in classrooms and on school buses, and spacing out desks in classrooms.

If students or staff members are not feeling well, the return plan states you should stay home and do a daily self assessment to make sure you are in good health before returning.

When students are kept home due to illness, the school attendance secretary will ask additional screening and entry questions regarding symptoms.

Thermal cameras in each building will continue to be functional. Anyone experiencing a temperature at or above 100.4 will be screened further to determine if the individual needs to be sent home.

