Wednesday AM Forecast: Heavy downpours possible this afternoon, A lot of activity in the tropics

By Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo
wbrz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy downpours could cause isolated street and poor drainage flooding this afternoon. Today & Tonight: Showers and storms are set to be more numerous today. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s before showers begin to move in from the northeast. Most areas will see rain today as showers work their way south and west. These storms will be capable of a heavy downpour and may cause street and poor drainage flooding. Drive carefully during heavy rains. 2-4 inches of rain could fall in isolated locations. Any showers will clear up overnight and temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

