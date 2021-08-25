Cancel
Oakland County, MI

Girl Scouts build waste boxes for Polly Ann Trail

By Dean Vaglia
Oxford Leader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGirl Scouts Jenna Duong, Laila Carleton and Isabella Hurst of Troop 70945 are one step closer to earning one of the scouting organization’s highest honors. The Girl Scout trio spent the afternoon on Aug. 10 installing green boxes along the Oakland County segment of the Polly Ann Trail. The PVC boxes are part of Duong, Hurst and Carleton’s service project to earn the Silver Award, the second highest award for Girl Scouts.

