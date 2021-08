As the Cambridge Athletic Department prepares to host its first regular season games of the fall, all Cambridge City School Students will now be able to attend for free. Through the efforts of the Cambridge School Administration, ticket prices have been amended to reflect a cost reduction for all community members wishing to attend a sporting event. Currently enrolled students at Cambridge will be admitted free if they show their student identification card and/or wear Cambridge Bobcat apparel to the game. Adult ticket prices, for high school events, will range between $6 and $7 depending on the sport while senior citizens, military and first responders continue to enjoy a discounted rate of $5. “Having an administration that not only understands and supports athletics but is also willing to work in support of our community are things that should not be taken for granted,” stated Aaron Quinn-Athletic Director. “Because of their efforts, I look forward to seeing our stands full of students in Bobcat blue.” For 2021-22, the athletic department is also offering passes for the fall and winter seasons as well as a new all season pass that allows attendance at any home event during the entire year. Any questions concerning availability of passes should be directed to the athletic office.