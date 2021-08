This is our 72nd week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area saw an increase in recent and total cases and no additional COVID-related deaths. According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 2,826 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 2,843. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” increased from 87 to 96. The population for our area is 30,892.