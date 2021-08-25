Cancel
Long Beach, NY

Police Arrest Suspect for Vandalism at Chabad Shul, Stolen Torah Scrolls Remain Missing

By JNS News Service
The Jewish Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities arrested a man and charged him with burglary in connection to the vandalism of a Chabad synagogue in Long Beach, N.Y., according to LIHearld.com. On Saturday afternoon, Rabbi Eli Goodman of Chabad of the Beaches discovered the door of the ark inside the synagogue broken off its hinges and two Torah scrolls missing. Another two scrolls were thrown on the floor. Jewish prayer shawls (tallises) were also found on the floor, and the silver crowns on top of Torah scrolls (rimonim) and religious silver chains were also gone.

