Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

How mortgage algorithms perpetuate racial disparity in home lending

By David Brancaccio, Rose Conlon
marketplace.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenders are more likely to deny mortgage loans to people of color than to white people with comparable financial profiles, according to new reporting by the investigative news outlet The Markup. Racial bias was present even after reporters controlled for factors like income and neighborhood, as well as factors that lenders previously said would explain the disparities: debt-to-income ratio and combined loan-to-value ratio.

www.marketplace.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brancaccio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Credit Bureaus#Mortgage Lenders#Credit Score#Asian#Native American#Marketplace#Latinos#Cfpb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateHousing Wire

Is there racial bias baked into GSE underwriting?

A recent syndicated article on racial bias from The Markup on racial bias, published by ABC news, AP, Market Watch and more, has drawn a great deal of attention from trade groups, policy makers and housing advocates with support from some and attacks from others. The story, “The secret bias...
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Secret bias in mortgage algorithms hurts borrowers of color

An investigation has found that lenders were more likely to deny home loans to borrowers of color because of a bias hidden in mortgage algorithms. The study by the Markup, released in conjunction with the Associated Press, found that lenders were more likely to deny borrowers of color than white borrowers with similar financial backgrounds. The investigation looked at over 2 million conventional mortgage applications from 2019, holding 17 different factors even to achieve an apples-to-apples comparison.
Agricultureagdaily.com

Cannabis justice: Racial disparities in a growing agricultural industry

One crop with some of the fastest-growing rates of production is cannabis, specifically hemp. Hemp, a strain of Cannabis sativa with low levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient most associated with marijuana. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Center stated that in the first year following the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp production increased by 450 percent.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Exclusive: Mortgage co-op invests in Orlando startup Home Lending Pal

An Orlando tech firm focused on removing bias from the mortgage lending process just scored $2.2 million in a pre-Series A fundraising round. Home Lending Pal Inc.’s latest investment round was led by San Diego-based The Mortgage Collaborative, a network of mortgage firms, banks and credit unions. The funding sustains Home Lending Pal as it gears up for a larger Series A round and gives the company access to prominent lenders.
Manhattan Beach, CAWashington Post

How buyers with uneven income can qualify for a home mortgage

While finding a home they can afford is a major challenge for prospective buyers in 2021, qualifying for a loan can also be an obstacle. The general requirements for a loan approval include a credit score of 640 or higher for most lenders, a debt-to-income ratio (which compares your monthly gross income and the minimum payment on recurring debt) of 43 percent or lower, and proof of your assets and income. That last item — income — can be troublesome for the millions of people who are self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers or who depend on commissions and bonuses for most of their income.
California StatePasadena Star-News

Who pays the price for California’s affordable housing?

“If elected governor of California, one of my goals will be to slash the value of California real estate.”. But if California is truly serious about affordable housing — and I’m becoming convinced it’s not — then somebody in the real estate world must accept less than what they have right now.
Environmentbizjournals

Audubon VP works to address racial disparities in the environment

Nia Keith had just returned to Mass Audubon to manage its climate change curriculum when Covid-19 prompted the organization to close its office. Even in the early days of the pandemic, she saw the socioeconomic inequities exacerbated by the pandemic on full display in Boston's green spaces — and the paved-over neighborhoods that make do without.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
CollegesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Least Student Debt

Much of the money loaned to students will never be repaid. According to EducationData.org, 7.8% of student loans are in default. Over a million student loans go into default every year. The financial challenge to the federal government is that, while much of the student debt is held by banks and other financial institutions, almost […]
Real Estatemoney.com

Baby Boomers Are Uniquely Poised to Cash in Big on Their Homes

Patti and Mike M. knew the housing market was hot. So in July, they sold their 5,000-square-foot Chicago-area home for a tidy profit and headed south, leaving snowy winters and an annual $24,000 property tax bill behind. Ultimately, the pair — both in their late 50s — settled on a...
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
Real Estatemoney.com

Mortgages Rates Are Trending Higher | August 28 & 29, 2021

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ended the week at 3.314%, 0.057 percentage points higher than the average on Monday. Rates for most other loans also trended up this week. Although interest rates have increased over the last few days, they are still near historic lows. Well-qualified borrowers...
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

Portfolio/PLS Loans Push Forbearance Totals Higher

The number of homeowners in forbearance plans rose over the most recent week. Black Knight says a 10,000 loan increase in the number of loans serviced for bank portfolios and private label securities (PLS) accounted for most of the growth. As of August 24, there were 1.76 million loans in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy