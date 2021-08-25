Rabbi Kanievsky: Unvaccinated Teachers Must Not Come to School
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, considered the leading authority in Israel’s Haredi Jewish society, on Tuesday met with Corona Czar Prof. Salman Zarka, who shared with him his concern that some of the teaching staff in the Haredi sector have not yet been vaccinated, especially in schools where children who are not of vaccination age (younger than 12 – DI), where the unvaccinated may cause the spread of the pandemic.www.jewishpress.com
Comments / 1