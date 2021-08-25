Rabbi Kanievsky: Unvaccinated Teachers Must Not Come to School

COVID-19 undoubtedly changed K-12 classrooms for the near future. When school resumes in the fall, even if education returns to pre-pandemic “normal” – with students attending classes all day and in person – teachers are likely to use more online tools and virtual resources than they did pre-COVID. The push into remote learning due to the pandemic opened up resources and opportunities that many schools might not have used before the pandemic. This has led to rethinking the K-12 education system as a whole and how online learning can continue both when students are in school or studying at home.