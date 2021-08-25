Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Rabbi Kanievsky: Unvaccinated Teachers Must Not Come to School

By David Israel
The Jewish Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRabbi Chaim Kanievsky, considered the leading authority in Israel’s Haredi Jewish society, on Tuesday met with Corona Czar Prof. Salman Zarka, who shared with him his concern that some of the teaching staff in the Haredi sector have not yet been vaccinated, especially in schools where children who are not of vaccination age (younger than 12 – DI), where the unvaccinated may cause the spread of the pandemic.

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deut
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerusalem#Day School#Haredi Jewish#Torah#The Corona Czae#Ziv Medical Center#Idf#Haifa University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Governor orders teachers, school staff to get COVID vaccine

Decision reverses a recent state policy allowing for vaccinations or regular testing to slow delta variant spread.Facing a sharp surge in COVID-19 infections driven by the delta variant, on Thursday, Aug. 19, Gov. Kate Brown ordered all K-12 educators, school staff and volunteers to be vaccinated, along with health care workers. Those included in Thursday's orderÂ are required to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus by Oct. 18 or six weeks after full FDA approval, whichever is later.Â  The announcement reverses prior state policy which allowed for either vaccination or regular COVID-19 testing. The testing option has been eliminated. Oregon...
Educationusf.edu

State Says Students Can Change Schools For Mask Harassment

The Florida Board of Education approved an emergency rule Friday to allow private school vouchers for parents who say their school district’s mask-wearing mandates amount to child harassment. Also Friday, the Florida Department of Health announced a rule requiring school districts to allow parents to opt their children out of...
EducationThe Ledger

Majority of teachers really are there for the students

Over the past week, thousands of students and teachers returned to classrooms, some for the first time in nearly 18 months. Amidst a great deal of stress, confusion, last-minute changes and a hint of chaos, by and large, school resumed with relatively few complications. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases,...
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Students, parents must join teachers in responsibility

Now that the school year is up and running, we are beginning to settle into our new routines. Parents and students are growing accustomed to their schedules and they are finding ways to juggle homework, after school activities, and sleep. Likewise, teachers are learning the traits and characteristics of their students, and they are working to find the best ways to teach all the skills and standards for the year.
EducationAtlanta Daily World

COVID surge, confusion greets students, teachers as they return to class

Sandeep Rohatgi, MD, a Washington University pediatrician with more than 25 years experience, is urging parents to get their children vaccinated – especially with schools opening as Missouri experiences surging COVID-19 cases. “Vaccinating our children who are 12 and older can keep them, our families and our friends safe. Reducing...
Educationwho13.com

Parents, teachers rally to ask for reversal of law banning school mask mandates

DES MOINES, Iowa — Last spring Iowa’s governor signed a bill making mask mandates in schools illegal, no matter the public health crisis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now advising that kids should wear masks in schools to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but Iowa Republicans have made it illegal to follow the advice of medical experts.
Marin County, CANBC San Diego

26 COVID-19 Cases Linked to Unvaccinated Marin County Elementary School Teacher: CDC

A COVID-19 outbreak at a Marin County elementary school is a case study in how highly contagious the delta variant is. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an unvaccinated teacher felt sick in May and assumed they had allergies. School policy required them to be masked, but the teacher removed their mask to read aloud, and within days, half of the 24 students tested positive.
EducationPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

5 simple tips for parents who will still be co-teachers when kids go back to school

COVID-19 undoubtedly changed K-12 classrooms for the near future. When school resumes in the fall, even if education returns to pre-pandemic “normal” – with students attending classes all day and in person – teachers are likely to use more online tools and virtual resources than they did pre-COVID. The push into remote learning due to the pandemic opened up resources and opportunities that many schools might not have used before the pandemic. This has led to rethinking the K-12 education system as a whole and how online learning can continue both when students are in school or studying at home.
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Texas schools now must notify teachers and families of COVID cases, TEA says

Texas school districts must now notify teachers, staff and students’ families of a positive COVID-19 case in a classroom or extracurricular or after-school program, the Texas Education Agency announced in an updated public health guidance Thursday. This is a change from the TEA’s previous guidance, which didn’t explicitly require school...
Educationusf.edu

Former Broward Schools Teacher Teaches Critical Race Theory — Free Of Scrutiny From State Law

This back-to-school season comes with a vast number of challenges for students and teachers. With the pandemic raging on, school boards are forced to reassess their re-entry plans. But after an unprecedented year of social discourse regarding race relations and gender politics, many schools are also responsible for making sure that their curriculum meets new, stricter guidelines.
Worcester, MAspectrumnews1.com

Massachusetts Teachers Association president says schools must take proper precautions when returning this year

WORCESTER, Mass. - For some students, this week will be the first time they've been in a classroom in more than a year. The city of Worcester's academic year starts Monday. They'll have full in-person learning, but it won't be completely normal. The state's Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley issued a mask mandate for all K through 12 schools across the commonwealth. Worcester Public Schools is taking additional precautionary measures, asking parents to pack at least two masks per child every day. The district is also encouraging eligible students above the age of 12 to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
Vestavia Hills, ALwbrc.com

Parents are pulling their kids from schools over mask policies

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Some parents are pulling their kids out of school because of school district’s policies on masking. One Vestavia Hills father said he’s going to put his daughters in a private school starting Wednesday because the district has adopted a mask optional policy and he doesn’t feel comfortable with that decision.
Public Healthhealthday.com

COVID-19 Vaccines Now Mandatory for California Teachers, School Staff

THURSDAY, Aug. 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- California on Wednesday became the first state to require teachers and other school staff to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or else have to undergo weekly tests. The announcement, made by Gov. Gavin Newsom, comes as a growing number of public and private...

Comments / 1

Community Policy