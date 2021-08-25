Cancel
Hot Dog Car Rideshares

By Laura McQuarrie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLyft passengers in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Atlanta who arrange to take a ride in a Lyft XL may be surprised with the chance to ride in the world-famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. The 27-foot long Wienermobile is being driven around for a limited time by two top-rated drivers and the once-in-a-lifetime experience of riding in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is elevated with music, neon lights, free shirts, hot dog masks and other surprises like Weenie Whistles.

