Hot Dog Car Rideshares

All I want is to eat and watch movies and get paid to do it. But if writing about it is the price to pay, so be it. As my internship at SFR comes to close, I’ve realized this dream (you can check out my review of The Suicide Squad, read about the time I visited Henry & the Fish or catch a profile on Radish & Rye chef Dru Ruebush for proof), and today, in this case, that desire to eat boils down to boiled hot dogs.