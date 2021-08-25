Cancel
Poland, Belgium end Afghan evacuation as clock ticks down

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA - Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland and Belgium ended their evacuations from Afghanistan, but other European nations vowed Wednesday to press on for as long as possible, as the clock ticks down on a dramatic airlift of people fleeing Taliban rule ahead of a full American withdrawal. President Joe Biden said...

