With the return of students to face-to-face instruction, BISD has created a dashboard (“the Dashboard”) to provide BISD families and staff with information about new active COVID-19 cases in the District. An “active case” is defined as an individual who has been in a BISD school and test-confirmed to have COVID-19. Individuals who test positive are excluded from participation in any in-person/on-campus activity until the campus nurse verifies that the individual meets the return criteria set by state and local health authorities.