PHOTOS: Inside Mecklenburg County's priciest home sales in July — including mansion of ex-Panthers player

Charlotte's lake markets remain hot spots for high-end homebuyers as evidenced by the two most-expensive residential sales that closed in Mecklenburg County last month. One of those properties — located in The Sanctuary, a wooded, Lake Wylie enclave in southwest Charlotte — belonged to former Carolina Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn and wife LaKisha. Munnerlyn, initially drafted by the Panthers in 2009, spent most of his playing time at Carolina with the exception of a three-season stint with the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-16. He returned to the Panthers in 2017 but was released in 2019. Munnerlyn was picked up by the Buffalo Bills that same year, but was cut before the season started and hasn't played in the NFL since.