Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mecklenburg County, NC

PHOTOS: Inside Mecklenburg County's priciest home sales in July — including mansion of ex-Panthers player

By Jenna Martin
Posted by 
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Charlotte's lake markets remain hot spots for high-end homebuyers as evidenced by the two most-expensive residential sales that closed in Mecklenburg County last month. One of those properties — located in The Sanctuary, a wooded, Lake Wylie enclave in southwest Charlotte — belonged to former Carolina Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn and wife LaKisha. Munnerlyn, initially drafted by the Panthers in 2009, spent most of his playing time at Carolina with the exception of a three-season stint with the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-16. He returned to the Panthers in 2017 but was released in 2019. Munnerlyn was picked up by the Buffalo Bills that same year, but was cut before the season started and hasn't played in the NFL since.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eastover, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Real Estate
Mecklenburg County, NC
Business
Charlotte, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Home Price#Home Sales#Panthers#The Minnesota Vikings#The Buffalo Bills#Sweetleaf Place#Realtor Com#The Mcdevitt Agency#Cbj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Charlotte Business Journal

Studio Movie Grill to close north Charlotte location for good, but calls return to market 'absolutely possible'

Studio Movie Grill has permanently shuttered its north Charlotte theater — but the Dallas-based chain isn’t ruling out a return to the market. Studio Movie Grill confirmed its 52,000-square-foot location won’t reopen in the Prosperity Village shopping center, near Interstate 485 and Prosperity Church Road. It invested $10 million into that full-service theater, which opened in late December 2019 — just before the pandemic hit.
NFLPosted by
Charlotte Business Journal

CBJ Morning Buzz: Panthers add masks to protocol as season nears; Meck gets OK for managed care switch

The Carolina Panthers have updated the health and safety protocols at Bank of America Stadium and will now require guests and staff to wear a mask in indoor spaces, including the indoor concourses on the 300 and 400 levels. The announcement on Tuesday came just a few days after a Panthers spokesman told CBJ's Erik Spanberg the team was sticking with its fan protocols established this summer that did not require masks or vaccines. The fast-moving sweep of the renewed pandemic fueled by the Covid-19 Delta variant is shifting health protocols for sporting events across the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy