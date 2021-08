For the AI enthusiasts of the world, it is always a wonder as to what makes an AI model great. Does it take a scientific mind or an artistic mind?. During the last several years, the great scientific minds have researched to understand human’s cognitive abilities to understand how humans store, process, and access information. How is knowledge organized? How do we constantly learn from our experiences and apply as needed? This has resulted in a deeper understanding of human learning and to possibly answer the most enigmatic question of all as to what intelligence really means. There have been significant efforts to model that into machines to pave way for artificial intelligence revolution.