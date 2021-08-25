Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Remembering Hung Liu, A Portraitist Who Memorialized The Invisible

Posted by 
KPCW
KPCW
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

National Portrait Gallery curator Dorothy Moss and artist Hung Liu got together more than a dozen times over the past few years, often at Liu's studio in Oakland, Cal., to try to figure out what to put in a major retrospective of the artist's work, opening at the museum this Friday.

www.kpcw.org

Comments / 0

KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hung Liu
Person
Dorothea Lange
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#Art Museum#Contemporary Art#National Portrait Gallery#Npr#Chinese#Kqed#Communist#Uc San Diego#Mills College#Sati
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Visual ArtPeople

Artist Chuck Close, Known for His Photorealistic Portraits, Dead at 81

Famed artist Chuck Close, who late in his career faced sexual harassment allegations, has died. He was 81. Close's attorney, John Silberman, confirmed his death to PEOPLE. His cause of death was not clear, though The Washington Post reported that he suffered from congestive heart failure. Known for his photorealistic...
Visual ArtHyperallergic

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery Presents “Hung Liu: Portraits of Promised Lands”

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery will present “Hung Liu: Portraits of Promised Lands,” the first retrospective of the artist’s portraiture and the first major presentation of her work on the East Coast. Featuring more than 50 paintings, photographs and drawings, the Portrait Gallery’s exhibition will examine the powerful art of Hung Liu (1948–2021), from her earliest photographs and drawings made in the early 1970s to her recent large-scale paintings. Liu, who was born in Changchun, China, experienced political revolution, exile, and displacement before immigrating to the United States in 1984.
Celebritiesartnews.com

Chuck Close, Photorealist with an Acute Eye for Detail, Is Dead at 81

Chuck Close, a Photorealist painter who earned acclaim for his incisive portraits and more recently faced criticism after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment, has died at 81. Pace Gallery, which represents him, said on Thursday that he had died after a congestive heart failure resulting from a long illness.
San Francisco, CAKQED

Hung Liu Devoted Her Career to Remembering Others, Now the Art World Remembers Her

The first thing visitors come across when they enter San Francisco’s de Young Museum is Oakland artist Hung Liu’s U.S. Permanent Resident card. Not the actual artifact—but rather a colossal, painterly reproduction (itself based on Resident Alien, an installation the artist made in 1988) that satirizes the experience of immigrating as a Chinese person to the U.S. The outsize print covers the entire back wall of the museum’s atrium. And it stops visitors like Beatrice Harrison, visiting the de Young for the first time from her home in Sacramento, in their tracks.
PhotographyPosted by
KPCW

Smithsonian Acquires Rare Antique Portraits From First Black Photographers

Larry West was looking for a hobby that would combine visual arts and American history. And he found it in 1975 at an antique store in Mamaroneck, N.Y. At that time, boxes of daguerreotypes — the first commercially successful photographic process, invented around 1839 — would just be sitting there, West says. So he bought one "that happened to be [of] an African American," he tells Weekend Edition. "And I was fascinated."
Visual ArtHyperallergic

Black Daguerreotypists Highlighted at the Smithsonian

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». A collection of early American photographs, including 40 rare daguerreotypes made by prominent 19th-century Black photographers James P. Ball, Glenalvin Goodridge, and Augustus Washington, was purchased by the Smithsonian American Art Museum (SAAM) in Washington, DC. The 286 objects in the acquisition span from the 1840s — shortly after the daguerreotype, invented in 1839, became publicly available in the US — to the mid-1920s. Along with portraits that underscore the contributions of Black photographers and the presence of diverse sitters at the medium’s onset, the new acquisition features jewelry embedded with photographic images; portraits of abolitionists, particularly women abolitionists, who played key roles in the Underground Railroad; and other forms of early photography such as ambrotypes and tintypes, both invented in the 1850s.
Museumspetapixel.com

Smithsonian Buys Rare Photos From First African American Studios

A collection of early American photography from Larry J. West has been acquired by the Smithsonian American Art Museum, transforming the museum’s holdings. West’s collection includes 286 pieces from the 1840s, when daguerreotypes started to show up in the US, to about 1925. The New York City-based West’s collection can...
Books & LiteratureHyperallergic

Invisible Racism in the Old West

The first and only book my biracial father gave me was the monumental biography Crazy Horse: The Strange Man of the Oglalas (1942) by Mari Sandoz, who grew up in Nebraska, the daughter of Swiss immigrants. I was seven. As no gift should ever come without advice, at least according...
CelebritiesNPR

Chuck Close, Creator Of Gigantic Portraits, Has Died At 81

Chuck Close's face made him famous — his face on canvas, that is. Gigantic, up close and personal, his black and white 1968 Big Self-Portrait leaves nothing to the imagination. You can see every spike of stubble, every wisp of uncombed hair, every curl of smoke from his cigarette. It was a bold opening statement from someone who went on to become one of the best-known portraitists of his generation, who died today at age 81.
EntertainmentPosted by
PRX

The only known photos from Hiroshima taken on Aug. 6, 1945

Yoshito Matsushige took the only known photographs of Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945, after the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city during World War II. Nearly half a century later, Matsushige told his story to Max McCoy, a reporter visiting Hiroshima from Kansas. McCoy speaks with The World's host Marco Werman about the photographer who captured the devastation on film that day.
Visual Artabc17news.com

Amsterdam to return Kandinsky work to pre-war owners’ heirs

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Amsterdam municipality says it will return a valuable painting by Wassily Kandinsky to the heirs of a Jewish family that originally owned it. The decision ends years of legal wrangling over the work that was sold at auction in 1940. A lawyer who has represented the heirs on Friday called the decision “a historic injustice that is being put right.” Amsterdam municipality said in a statement that it will return the 1909 painting, “Painting With Houses,” without a new ruling by the Dutch restitution committee that deals with claims of looted art due to “the long duration of the process and the importance of correcting wrongs of the past.” The painting currently hangs in Amsterdam’s Stedelijk Museum.
Visual ArtSheridan Media

Ucross Announces Native American Fellows

The Ucross Foundation artist residency program recently announced its Fall 2021 Fellowships for Native American Visual Artists and Writers. The two awards represent Ucross’s commitment to supporting contemporary Native American art and voices. Novelist Brandon Hobson lives in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where he is assistant professor of English at...
Visual Artseattlepi.com

'The Lost Leonardo' Review: An Enthralling Art-World Mystery That Only Starts By Asking: Is It or Isn't It?

Early in “The Lost Leonardo,” there is one of those whoa! moments that can make you think that no movie is more gripping than a great documentary mystery about the art world. In 2005, two dealers stumble onto an obscure painting of Jesus Christ, his hand raised in a sacramental gesture, that’s being offered at auction in New Orleans. They think the painting has…something. So they team up to purchase it for $1,175. Much of the canvas has been painted over, and after they bring it to the noted art restorer Dianne Modestini, she goes to work on it, removing layers of varnish and overpainting to uncover an image that is striking but damaged, dotted with white blotches and streaks, like emanations of a lightning flash. But as she starts the process of restoration, filling in the colors, teasing out a buried layer that shows the thumb in a different position (an indication that the painting is not a copy), then gets to Jesus’s mouth, she is struck by a revelation. The lips are drawn with no line — an invisible dark touch of suggestion. The mouth perfectly matches that of the Mona Lisa. She declares, right then and there, that this is a Leonardo. For art lovers, it’s like witnessing a virgin birth.
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

Michel Laclotte, Former Louvre Director Who Fiercely Defended I. M. Pei’s Iconic Pyramid Installation, Is Dead at 92

Michel Laclotte, a former director of the Louvre Museum in Paris who oversaw a period of change in the establishment and culture of the storied institution, has died at 92. In a statement, the French Ministry of Culture described Laclotte as “an essential figure in the world of museums and art history” and praised his “unwavering commitment” to the recognition and development of the collections of French museums. Named the museum’s director in in 1987, Laclotte was a key figure in completing the decade-long Grand Louvre project. Launched by his predecessor François Mitterrand in 1981, the plan included the centralization of the...
NPR

At The 'Museum Of Black Joy,' It's The Everyday Moments That Go On Display

The first words greeting visitors to the digital Museum of Black Joy are simple and affirmative:. "I see you. You are beautiful." Before curator and creator Andrea Walls started exploring photography, she was a Pushcart Prize nominated poet. Clad in a red flat cap and a black V-neck shirt, the 57-year-old spoke to NPR from her combination garage and studio in Philadelphia, where she launched this "borderless exhibition" on the first day of a terrible year, January 2020. The news was filled with rancor, she remembers. Stories of strife and animosity dominated headlines and social media. Many of those stories were about violence directed against minorities and people of color.
MuseumsArchDaily

Architectural Drawings: Hidden Masterpieces from Sir John Soane’s Museum

A visual, large-format compilation of some the finest architectural drawings from Sir John Soane’s extensive collection. The architect, teacher and collector Sir John Soane compiled what was probably the first comprehensive collection of architectural drawings in the world. Comprising 30,000 drawings at the time of his death in 1837, it remains one of the jewels in the crown of architectural art.
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: 10 books to read in August

Summertime, and the reading ... well, it may not be easy, but it's definitely superb. This month's list includes a great comic's take on grief, a story of environmental and family destruction and a noir thriller set in 1970s Mexico City. Not one of these choices quite screams "beach read," but if you've already plowed through a few juicy potboilers, you may be ready for one of these.

Comments / 0

Community Policy