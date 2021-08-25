Downtown Gilbert park passes first review
Visitors to the Heritage District could soon see another amenity – a public park offering live music, retail sales, food and beverages. The park is proposed on a 0.42-acre dirt lot surrounded by a chain-linked fence at the southwest corner of Hearne Way and Bricomp Boulevard in front of a town-owned parking garage. The open-air concept, by O.H.S.O. Brewery and the lot owner, got the backing last week from the Gilbert Redevelopment Commission.www.gilbertsunnews.com
