Carter County, OK

Guest column: Help me help you

Daily Ardmoreite
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllow me to introduce myself. My name is Tayler Denman and this is my first month as your new Carter County OSU extension Ag educator. Just to give you a little bit of information about what I do…. OSU extension provides a wide range of information and resources to communities which encompasses nutrition and wellness, family and consumer sciences, 4-H efforts, and my particular area which includes agriculture, environment, and natural resources. This means that I am here to help you with any questions or concerns you may have related to the environment around us including lawn, garden, trees, weather, insects, pasture, cows, goats, other programs and so on. One of the neat things about OSU extension is that each county within the state has an extension office. This allows our extension efforts to be tailored to the needs of the county and not just the state as a whole. It is my priority to make sure that I provide Carter County with the information and educational programs that you would be interested in learning about. In order for me to make sure I do this, I need to have a better understanding of your interests. This is the part where I need your help. Below is a link to a survey page. It’s not too long I promise. If you could please fill out the survey, it would help me ensure I am providing information and developing programs that would be most beneficial to you. Alternatively, you can call, mail, email, or stop by the office to fill out the survey, whichever works best for you. There is no grand prize or “enter to win” if you take the survey and I am not going to ask you for any personal information. I just want to use this survey to better help me understand the best course of action for Carter County. It should only take 5 minutes of your time and I would greatly appreciate your input! I look forward to working with the residents of Carter County!

Carter County, OK
City
Ardmore, OK
#Weather#Natural Resources#Nutrition#Osu
