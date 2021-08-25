VIDEO: 2 teen girls have close encounter with bear while gardening
A couple teenagers were gardening at their friend’s house when they had a close encounter with a black bear, and it was all caught on video, UPI reports.www.audacy.com
A couple teenagers were gardening at their friend’s house when they had a close encounter with a black bear, and it was all caught on video, UPI reports.www.audacy.com
All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.https://www.audacy.com/
Comments / 0