Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Plan reduces lanes on Lindell Boulevard

Posted by 
5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NdQQL_0bcFb2m300

A posh Central West End neighborhood known for its private, gated streets is divided over a plan to reshape Lindell Boulevard.

Alderwoman Heather Navarro has a plan to reduce the number of lanes on Lindell from four to two along the north edge of Forest Park. She also wants to add parking and bike lanes in each direction.

Navarro said it's all in the name of safety and said city engineers have signed off on the plan.

"Right now, we have so much pavement for the population that we serve that it just makes it really easy for people to speed and it makes it really easy for people to zigzag in and out of traffic," she said. "So, the more that we can reallocate this pavement to other users and do it safely, I think the better off we all are."

But some in the private neighborhood of Portland Place worry the reduction will make it harder to access their neighborhood where residents have shut off access themselves with gates blocking traffic on their private streets.

Others in their neighborhood worry what fewer lanes will do to rush hour traffic in the neighborhood and argue the $500K for the project could be better spent elsewhere.

"If you have a speeding issue that's a law enforcement issue that's a traffic issue," said Portland Place resident Russell Jackson. "And, and you could fund a cop for a lot less than $500,000."

Other homeowners across Lindell from Forest Park want the reduction so badly they are suing the city in the hope of forcing it to take action.

They claim in a lawsuit that a more than 100-year-old agreement requires the city to keep Lindell quieter. They said that was the deal when neighbors near Forest Park gifted the city Lindell back in the early 1900s.

Alderwoman Navarro said she is willing to compromise with neighbors worried about traffic back-ups and make changes to the plan. But she said the plan is going forward as long as she can find the funding.

Comments / 0

5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Place#West End#Lindell Boulevard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Saline County, MOKMZU

MoDOT to reduce I-70 to one lane in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation reports Interstate-70 will be reduced to one lane in Saline County soon. Drivers can expect Interstate 70 to be reduced to one lane in both directions at Route YY from 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31. During this time, girders will be placed on the Route YY bridge, over Interstate-70. Traffic will be routed on the Route YY on and off ramps, as well. Interstate-70 traffic will be unable to access Route YY and Route YY traffic will not have access to I-70 at this time. Motorists need to plan alternate routes. All work is weather-permitting.
Tuscaloosa, ALwvua23.com

Sewage line damage causes lane closure on University Boulevard

Over the past couple of weeks, local businesses in downtown Tuscaloosa have been affected by a sewage backup. After an investigation, the construction crew at the John Plott Company determined the pipes were failing. Now, workers are fixing the damage at the corner of University Boulevard and 22nd Avenue. Tuscaloosa...
Dallas, TXDallas News

Dallas tackles Jefferson Boulevard speeding with temporary lane closures

Dallas has temporarily closed lanes on Jefferson Boulevard to help curb speeding in the area. The 90-day traffic calming initiative started Saturday and will continue through November. One lane is closed in each direction along West Jefferson Boulevard between North Hampton Road and South Polk Street. The closure comes after...
Aurora, INeaglecountryonline.com

Utility Line Work Will Reduce George Street Bridge To One Lane

Work is scheduled for Tuesday, August 24. (Aurora, Ind.) - Utility line work will impact traffic in Aurora on Tuesday. According to Aurora Utilities, there will be no eastbound traffic permitted on the George Street Bridge from Importing Street starting at 8:30 a.m. The bridge will be restricted to one...
Kearney, NEfoxnebraska.com

Construction will reduce lanes on 30th Avenue, 11th Street at Hike & Bike Trail crossings

KEARNEY, Neb. — Coming up later this week, construction work that will impact traffic is scheduled at the Hike & Bike Trail crossings on 30th Avenue and 11th Street. According to the City of Kearney, traffic delays should be expected on both streets as traffic will be reduced to one lane with flaggers. The Hike & Bike Trail will also be closed at times. Construction on the 30th Avenue crossing will begin on August 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. At the 11th Street crossing, construction is slated to begin on August 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Town moves ahead with E. Jackson bike lane plan

The Town of Jackson will forge ahead with plans to improve bicycle connectivity in East Jackson, specifically along Snow King Avenue and the route between Snow King and North Cache Street. The Jackson Town Council on Monday empowered staff to continue with proposals, which are now entering the early design...
Phoenix, AZPhoenix New Times

That's a Nope on a Proposed New Bike Lane in Garfield

Bike advocates are criticizing a proposal from Phoenix transportation officials to add road markings for cyclists instead of new bike lanes in the Garfield and Edison-Eastlake neighborhoods, arguing that it will make cyclists less safe. Ryan Boyd, a spokesperson for the Urban Phoenix Project, an urbanist advocacy group, said the...
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

Downtown road to be reduced to two lanes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of Ninth and Avon streets will be reduced to two lanes beginning Monday. According to a release, this is to facilitate continuing work to relocate utilities and accommodate future traffic shifts. The work will include removing the concrete median and putting in a movable...
Jackson, WYbuckrail.com

Town staff ready to plan bike lane connectivity, Council continues discussion

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Town Council began discussions about a bike lane connectivity project recently. During the July 19 meeting, the council voted to continue the discussion, without granting permission to town staff to begin the planning process for the project. Brian Schilling, Pathways and Trails Coordinator presented the...
Bartlesville, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Lane Closures Planned On Bartlesville's Burch Avenue

Burch Avenue just north of Frank Phillips Boulevard will see lane closures over the next few weeks to facilitate the Frank Phillips Water Line Project currently underway in the area. Contract crews are installing new water lines along Frank Phillips Boulevard and will close the middle turning lane of Burch...
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Narrowed Vehicle Lanes, Buffered Bike Lanes Planned for N. Lynn Street in Rosslyn

Arlington County plans to resurface a stretch of N. Lynn Street in Rosslyn to improve the driving and cycling experience. The project is part of the county’s annual effort to resurface about 100 lane miles of roadway, prioritizing those in the most need of upgrades and those adjacent to development, schools or county-led capital projects. It is the second of two “complete streets” resurfacing projects proposed for 2021, the other being changes to Wilson Blvd in the Bluemont neighborhood.
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

With veto pen, Stothert strikes permanent bike lane funding, council website, streetscape plan

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert used her veto pen Thursday to ax one amendment to the city’s 2022 budget and three changes to the capital improvement program. The vetoes targeted funding for a permanent bike lane, a bicycle and pedestrian master plan, streetscape improvements along North Saddle Creek Road and a website for Councilwoman Juanita Johnson, who represents northeast Omaha.
Winston-salem, NCcityofws.org

Building Maintenance To Close Westbound Lanes of Reynolds Boulevard

The westbound lanes of Reynolds Boulevard between Indiana Avenue and Shorefair Drive will be closed from Monday, Aug. 23, through Friday, Aug. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. while a contractor performs exterior maintenance on a building next to the street. A detour will be posted. For more information call CityLink 311.
TrafficPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Yegen, 4th Street, 16th and Boulevard- New Bismarck Construction Plans

Some are short projects and some may take weeks. But you could save yourself time giving this a read. I'm fortunate to get updates at work regarding future road projects in the area. You could do the same by setting up notifications at bismarcknd.gov or cityofmandan.com. Even if it's just a short project like Thursday's Yegen Road closure, you can still avoid getting trapped in a sea of confused and frustrated commuters all trying to come up with an exit strategy. One thing I'd like to know before we dive into construction-

Comments / 0

Community Policy