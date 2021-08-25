Cancel
Economy

South African adviser firm Carrick Wealth announces deal to aid adviser firms industry exit options

By Gary Robinson
internationalinvestment.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth African-based international financial services and advisory giant Carrick Wealth has announced the formation of a partnership with BDO Corporate Finance, allowing Carrick business owners access to corporate finance advisory services, including assistance for those adviser firms looking to exit the industry. BDO Corporate Finance ranks itself as a "top-tier...

#Mergers And Acquisitions#Mergers Acquisitions#Debt Finance#South African#Carrick Wealth#Bdo Corporate Finance
