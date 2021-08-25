Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Batman: What People Are Saying About the New CinemaCon Footage

By Wesley Leblanc
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew footage from The Batman was revealed by Warner Bros. during CinemaCon 2021, promising a dark and brooding Gotham for Robert Pattinson's Batman to tame. The Wrap, a publication that was in attendance during Warner Bros'. CinemaCon showing, writes that the new look at Matt Reeves' Batman movie begins with a Gotham seemingly in chaos. Bruce Wayne is seen walking through the city's streets before "he rises."

sea.ign.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Brandon Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Batman#Cinemacon#Cinemacon 2021#Ign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Unexpected DC Film Is Dominating The Netflix Most-Watched Chart

HBO Max might be the default home of DC movies, but Netflix‘s line-up is nothing to sniff at. Subscribers in various territories have access to Batman (1989), the Christopher Nolan trilogy, Man of Steel, Watchmen, and an impressively wide selection of DC animated features. But right now there’s a DC movie skyrocketing up the rankings that nobody expected to make a comeback: 2010’s The Losers.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Ruby Rose Action Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Ruby Rose is determined to become an action star, which has been made clear from the actress’ filmography over the last few years. Having already lent support in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, John Wick: Chapter 2 and The Meg, Rose continued her desire to kick as much ass as possible with a pair of hard-hitting genre films that released within a few weeks of each other earlier this year.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Just Quietly Removed Another Marvel Movie

Following the company’s acquisition of Fox, The Walt Disney Company was able to secure a massive volume of titles that would help bolster the libraries of both Disney Plus and Hulu, including a string of superhero movies from the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. The older movies were lumped together...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Unveils First ‘Matrix 4’ Trailer, New Look at ‘The Batman’ at CinemaCon

Eight months after Warner Bros. shook Hollywood with the announcement that its 2021 slate would debut day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max, the studio used CinemaCon to reassure theater owners it was still very much in the theatrical movie business. Warners showed off clips from its upcoming slate, including the first trailer from the newly titled The Matrix Resurrections (Dec. 22) and closer looks at The Batman (March 4, 2022) and Dune (Oct. 22), as well as footage from James Wan’s Malignant, Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark and the Will Smith starrer King...
MoviesPosted by
Amomama

'Matrix 4's' Title and First Footage Revealed at CinemaCon 2021

This year’s CinemaCon was filled with surprises, including the release of “The Matrix 4” official title and first trailer – VFX, slow-motion scenes, and martial arts included. It’s been a great week for moviegoers. Only one day after the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” official teaser trailer was released, the title...
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Blumhouse Horror Movie The Black Phone Reveals Terrifying First Footage

Ethan Hawke might be a four-time Academy Award nominee with a string of critically acclaimed performances under his belt dating back decades, but he’s also shown that he’s rather partial to some B-tier genre fare when the occasion calls for it. The 50 year-old loves to work, as evidenced by...
MoviesCollider

'Wonder Woman 3': Everything We Know So Far About the Sequel

All good things come in threes, don’t they? After the successes of Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, the DC Extended Universe will be closing out the story of Princess Diana (Gal Gadot) with the third and final installment, Wonder Woman 3. The movie will be directed by Patty Jenkins and everything points to it being a proper conclusion to the story that started with Wonder Woman back in 2017.
MoviesIGN

Expendables 4: Megan Fox Joins the Crew As New Movie Is Confirmed

Megan Fox will be the newest member of Sylvester Stallone's crew in The Expendables 4, which was confirmed today by Lionsgate. Fox, who found fame in Transformers and various other Michael Bay films, has lately been having a bit of a moment. Best-known for her breakout success in Transformers, she has managed to keep busy with roles in Till Death and Night Teeth.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Awesome Fan Poster Imagines Spider-Man And Doctor Strange As Men In Black

We came very close to the Men in Black franchise getting the most unexpected of crossovers when it looked for a while as though Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum’s Jump Street series would be venturing into sci-fi territory with the tantalizing MiB 23, but the project unfortunately ended up falling through the cracks and into the abyss of development hell.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked set photo reveals Doctor Strange

A leaked photo from the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home has hit the web and got Marvel fans more excited than Wong at a book sale. Courtesy of Twitter user @spideyupdated the (ever so slightly blurry) picture shows Spider-Man (Tom Holland) stood on top of a FEAST van looking down at Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).
MoviesPosted by
101.9 KING FM

New ‘No Way Home’ Promo Art Teases Spider-Man/Dr. Strange Team-Up

If all goes as planned, Spider-Man: No Way Home will open in theaters in a little more than four months. And yet we still don’t have a trailer for the movie. We don’t have an official poster. We only found out the movie’s official title in February. And to date there are just three official publicity images from the film, each of which features Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon in street clothes looking at stuff with no further context. The only looks at any of the film’s new Spider-Man costumes came from promo photos of No Way Home’s toy line.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Michael Keaton Says Putting His Batman Suit on for THE FLASH Was "Shockingly Normal"

One of the most exciting things about DC’s The Flash movie is that Michael Keaton is set to reprise his role as Batman in the movie. That alone is one of the only reasons that I care about seeing the movie. I’ve always loved Keaton’s version of Batman, and the fact that he is playing the character again after all these years is incredibly exciting! I never thought it would ever happen!
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Michael Keaton Explains Why He Wanted To Return As Batman

Fans around the world were shocked last year when it was announced that Michael Keaton would be suiting up as Batman for the first time in 30 years to lend support to Ezra Miller’s Scarlet Speedster and Ben Affleck’s Dark Knight in The Flash. It was a scenario that nobody could have predicted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy