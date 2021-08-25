Cancel
Palm Beach County, FL

Rundown of season’s top games for each week for Palm Beach County

By Brett Shweky, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago
This year's Muck Bowl will be played on Nov. 5 at Pahokee. Last year, the pandemic forced the longtime lakeside rivalry game to be played in Wellington. Glades Central won 38-0. Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel

Week 1

Friday

Atlantic at Palm Beach Gardens

Boca Raton at Boynton Beach

Dwyer at Jupiter

Palm Beach Central at Forest Hill

Santaluces at Seminole Ridge

Week 2

Thursday

Seminole Ridge at Forest Hill

Friday

Dwyer at Palm Beach Central

Hialeah Champagnat Catholic at American Heritage-Delray (7 p.m.)

Palm Beach Gardens at Glades Central

Santaluces at Boynton Beach

Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 9

Palm Beach Central at Boca Raton

Friday, Sept. 10

Atlantic at Glades Central

Palm Beach Gardens at Dwyer

Santaluces at Jupiter

Week 4

Friday, Sept. 17

Fort Pierce Westwood at Dwyer

Glades Central at Santaluces

IMG Academy at American Heritage-Delray

St. John Paul II at Tampa Catholic

Week 5

Friday, Sept. 24

Palm Beach Gardens at Pahokee

Week 6

Friday, Oct. 1

Jupiter at Palm Beach Central

Miami Carol City at Glades Central

St. John Paul II at King’s Academy (7 p.m.)

Stoneman Douglas at Boca Raton

Week 7

Friday, Oct. 8

Boca Raton at Dwyer

Cardinal Newman at St. John Paul II

Week 8

Thursday, Oct. 14

Dwyer at Glades Central

Friday, Oct. 15

St. John Paul II at American Heritage-Delray

Week 9

Friday, Oct. 22

American Heritage at Boynton Beach

Forest Hill at Santaluces

Palm Beach Central at Palm Beach Gardens

Week 10

Friday, Oct. 29

Deerfield Beach at Boca Raton

Dwyer at Seminole Ridge

Hallandale at Boynton Beach

Jupiter at Palm Beach Gardens

Monsignor Pace at Glades Central

Week 11

Friday, Nov. 5

North Miami Beach at Forest Hill

Santaluces at Palm Beach Central

Glades Central at Pahokee

