The top court in China has issued a stern warning against the country’s excessive “996” culture, saying that the overtime work-culture policy is illegal.In what has been termed as punishing hours, several Chinese firms rely on “996” — working from 9 am to 9 pm for six days in a week. The Supreme People’s Court on Friday said that the “996” is a serious violation of Chinese labour law with respect to maximum work hours. The court, along with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, published a memo of 10 clear examples of what it thinks are violations...