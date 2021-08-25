DeSoto County parents protest after 400+ students test positive for COVID-19; demand virtual option

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Parents in Mississippi are voicing their anger this morning after hundreds of students in the DeSoto County School District tested positive for COVID-19.

Parents showed up at the district office in Hernando around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The school system is Mississippi’s largest district.

Parents have expressed concern over the number of students with the virus and those who are now under quarantine due to close contact.

The most recent data shows over 1200 students across the district are in quarantine.

It’s been a little less than three weeks since classes began, and over 400 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

70 staff members have also tested positive, according to data from the district.

Parents said they’re concerned about full classrooms and want the district to offer a virtual learning option.

DeSoto County Schools publishes its COVID-19 case numbers here.

