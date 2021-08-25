Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Desoto County, MS

DeSoto County parents protest after 400+ students test positive for COVID-19; demand virtual option

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sk72v_0bcFaDVQ00

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Parents in Mississippi are voicing their anger this morning after hundreds of students in the DeSoto County School District tested positive for COVID-19.

Parents showed up at the district office in Hernando around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The school system is Mississippi’s largest district.

Parents have expressed concern over the number of students with the virus and those who are now under quarantine due to close contact.

The most recent data shows over 1200 students across the district are in quarantine.

It’s been a little less than three weeks since classes began, and over 400 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

70 staff members have also tested positive, according to data from the district.

Parents said they’re concerned about full classrooms and want the district to offer a virtual learning option.

DeSoto County Schools publishes its COVID-19 case numbers here.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 26

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
57K+
Followers
62K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
Local
Mississippi Government
Desoto County, MS
Government
Desoto County, MS
Society
Desoto County, MS
Health
Hernando, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
Hernando, MS
Society
City
Hernando, MS
Hernando, MS
Health
Local
Mississippi Health
County
Desoto County, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Protest Riot#Desoto County Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MSDH closing vaccination sites across the state on Monday in preparation of hurricane

MISSISSIPPI — The Mississippi State Department of Health announces the closures of all vaccination sites. Due to Hurricane Ida, all MSDH COVID-19 testing sites, including the old Farmers’ Market location in Jackson, will NOT operate on Monday, August 30. Testing sites in central and south Mississippi counties will be closed Tuesday, and further locations may be closed Tuesday.

Comments / 26

Community Policy