A woman, who stormed off from a wedding ceremony in a forest in Russia, is feared to have been eaten alive by a pack of brown bears. According to officials, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Yana Balobanova. She is believed to have left the wedding after she got into a fight with another guest. The woman apparently got lost in the wooded area of Sverdlovsk and made several emergency calls, News Chant reported. Rescuers launched a search for the woman, but were unable to find her despite using sniffer canines.