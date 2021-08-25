York County Food Bank selected as finalist for State Farm Neighborhood Assist

The York County Food Bank is a finalist for a grant from State Farm.

The food bank is up for the opportunity to receive a $25,000 Neighborhood Assistant Grant from State Farm.

A company committee selected 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions.

The top 40 non-profits to receive the most votes will be awarded the grant.

"Currently we're at number 57," said York County Food Bank Director of Programs Zach Wolgemuth. "We're close to that number, y'know, within that Top 40. I think we can do it."

Wolgemuth went on to say how people who live in York County could help.

"We've got a lot of supporters here in the county," said Wolgemuth. "It's a small ask. Get onto the website, vote for us ten times per day for the next couple of days and hopefully we'll make it back into that top 40 and receive the $25,000 grant."

Voting is open until end-of-day this Friday Aug. 27.

For more information on the food bank or to vote, you can click here .

