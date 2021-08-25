Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze to return this fall to Old Bethpage Village

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U6hMp_0bcFYdFw00

The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze will return to Old Bethpage Village this year.

The event features over 7,000 hand-carved Jack O’Lanterns, accompanied by a magical soundscape and synchronized lights.

Last year's event went on during the pandemic with reduced capacity and show dates.

Tickets are now on sale now.

The event runs from Sep. 22 to Nov. 7.

Comments / 0

News 12

News 12

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
886K+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jack O Lantern#Bethpage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYNews 12

Police: Man killed in fatal shootout with officers in Fordham

A man is dead following a police-involved shooting early Sunday in Fordham, police say. Police say two officers saw a 24-year-old man and a 45-year-old man arguing with a group on Valentine Avenue and East 180th Street. They say officers confronted the 24-year-old man and asked him to drop his...
Public SafetyNews 12

Bridgeport community comes together to remember teen who was shot

Jamel Hayden, who was planning to start college Monday, was shot to death on Lincoln Avenue Saturday afternoon, police say. The gunshot apparently led to a car accident with the victim found critically wounded inside of his Honda CR-V. Family, friends and officials came together to pay their respects Sunday.
North Haven, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

Scarecrow contest returns this fall

The North Haven Garden Club wants residents and local businesses to start thinking about ideas for the club’s Annual Scarecrow Contest. Contest details are coming soon. Perhaps this poem by garden club member Maria Yankura will get you in the mood to create something special:. Gathered on the town green,...
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.
Menomonee Falls, WImenomonee-falls.org

Roaring 20's Prohibition Night at Old Falls Village Beer Garden

Roaring 20's Prohibition Night Join us at Old Falls Village Historical Park for the newest Living History Event, the 2nd Annual Prohibition Night at the Beer Garden Saturday August 21. The beer garden will transformed into a 1920's speak-easy. Flappers, bootleggers, gangsters and G-men will be around along with 1920's model- A cars and trucks, prohibition era artifacts will be on display, and skits will be presented throughout the day. Beer Garden and concessions will be open at 1200. Music and dancing in the evening. Family Friendly event! Plenty of activities for children to do and see. Come dressed up in 1920s time period clothes and have fun! FREE Parking. Located at the SW corner of Pilgrim Road and County Line Road. Benefits the Menomonee Falls Historical Society.
Wilkes-barre, PAThe Citizens Voice

PHOTOS: Sunsets on South Main returns to Midtown Village

Sunsets on South Main, a free outdoor celebration, returned to Midtown Village in downtown Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. The community event, which includes live music and pop up shop vendors, has been held the third Thursday of each month this summer. The final Sunsets on South Main event will be held Sept. 16. ABOVE: Holly Pilcavage and Anthony Melf, both of Wilkes-Barre, chat during Thursday’s event in Midtown Village.
Barron County, WIchetekalert.com

Old fashioned county fair fun found at Pioneer Village museum

The Barron County Historical Society would like to invite you to an “Old Fashioned County Fair” at the Pioneer Village near Cameron. On Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21–22, visitors can immerse themselves in old fashioned games and fun. Carnival games and contests of skill are just a sample of what visitors can expect. Visitors can cheer on their favorite team during Sunday’s vintage base ball games. They can choose from the Rum River Rovers, Sand Creek Nine, Menomonie Blue Caps and St. Croix team. Just for fun, you can enter a work of art, garden crops, sewing, fancy work, wood working project, photography, pie or baked goods and flowers to compete with your friends and neighbors for a ribbon and bragging rights. Other events include a grilled chicken dinner, an old tractor and vehicle parade and a pie and ice cream social. The fun goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and the Pioneer Kitchen will be open. Check the museum’s website for more details at www.BarronCountyMuseum.com.
Davenport, IAnorthscottpress.com

Deer Valley Collectors return to East Village

Tractors return to Davenport’s East Village Saturday and Sunday for Farm Days in the Village. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription.
East Texas News

Lecture series returning to Heritage Village

WOODVILLE – A series of lectures is returning to Heritage Village with an event scheduled for Thursday, August 26. Dr. Adrian Van Dellen, DVM, will present a lecture and samples from his photography exhibit which is focused on black bears. The title of the presentation is “Recovering the Louisiana Black Bear to Southeast Texas.”
New York City, NYNews 12

Children under 11 years old ‘might’ be able to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in the fall

With COVID-19 cases on the rise among children 2 to 11-years-old, parents are encouraged to get them vaccinated as soon as they are able to. Dr. Anthony Fauci says the Food and Drug Administration should be examining Pfizer and Moderna’s trial data for children under the age of 12 by October, leaving parents with hope to have their kids vaccinated in time for the holiday season.
Public SafetyNews 12

Police: No shots fired in Times Square

Panic broke out in Times Square Sunday evening as people scrambled from what they thought were gunshots. Police responded to 46th Street and Broadway around 5:30 p.m. to find a man with a leg injury that was possibly inflicted by a gunshot. The man with the injury resisted police as...
Milford, CTNews 12

Milford Fire Dept. searches for possible missing kite surfer

The Milford Fire Department and other local agencies are searching for a potential missing kite surfer. The fire department received a call from someone who said they saw a kite surfer in distress. The Coast Guard is also helping with the search. Officials say no one has called in to...
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Famed 131-Year-Old Montana Bar Rebuilding & Reopening

May was a rough month for Montanans. We lost our favorite piano gal, Piano Pat, of the Sip n' Dip tiki lounge in Great Falls, and then one of the most famous bars in the state, the M&M Bar and Cafe in Butte suffered a fire. According to locals in Butte, the roof was completely burned out, and the inside of the establishment totally gutted by the fire.

Comments / 0

Community Policy