Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Johnson & Johnson booster shot prompts large increase in immune response, company says

By Maggie Fox
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Booster doses of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot coronavirus vaccine generated a big spike in antibodies, the frontline immune system defenses against infection, the company reported Wednesday. People who received a booster six to eight months after their initial J&J shots saw antibodies increase nine-fold higher than 28 days...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 682

CNN

CNN

633K+
Followers
94K+
Post
520M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#J J#The Johnson Johnson#European Medicines Agency#World Health Organization#Americans#Cdc#Harvard Medical School#Nih#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsCNN

SCOTUS 2, Biden 0

(CNN) — The Supreme Court slapped down the Biden administration twice this week, giving the White House scant regard in a Tuesday dispute over asylum policy and late Thursday acidly rejecting its defense of an eviction moratorium tied to the surge in Covid-19 infections. The two actions reflect the fraught...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Johnson & Johnson Recommends a Second COVID Shot

Americans and Europeans who thought they got off easy with just one shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will need a booster to be fully protected, according to data from Phase 2 studies that show those who receive a second J&J jab see a nine-fold increase in antibody response. “New interim data from these studies demonstrate that a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine generated a rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies, nine-fold higher than 28 days after the primary single-dose vaccination,” the company said in its statement, adding that a single shot is still effective in generating a strong and robust immune response. “With these new data, we also see that a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine further increases antibody responses among study participants who had previously received our vaccine.”
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Johnson & Johnson, This Is When You Need a Booster, Study Shows

Health officials answered months of questions when they recently announced that COVID-19 vaccine boosters would be made available for the general public. But the decision to recommend a third dose of mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer or Moderna at eight months also left those who got a single-shot vaccine with questions about when they might need to get an extra shot. Now, new research from Johnson & Johnson has found that getting a booster at least six months after your initial dose can help bolster the immune system.
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Don't get COVID-19 booster vaccine too soon

Amid reports of waning COVID-19 immunity, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to officially approve a third dose of messengerRNA vaccines for the general public. Moderna and Pfizer are mRNA vaccines. The FDA has already approved a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for those who have compromised immune systems,...
Posted by
Secret-Idea

The dates on which the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will get FDA clearance remain unknown.

Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is now approved for use in persons 16 and older. The focus is moving to vaccines manufactured by Johnson & Johnson and Moderna. In the United States, both vaccinations have been approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration for months. Pfizer was the only company to submit a comprehensive application for full approval, followed by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson as of June.
Public HealthIFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
Industrylocalsyr.com

How does the Johnson & Johnson shot measure up to others for immunity?

FAMILY HEALTHCAST — What about people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? That’s a question NewsChannel 9 has been getting a lot when it comes to protection against the Delta variant and the booster shot. Johnson & Johnson reported on Wednesday the results of two studies that showed people...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

WELLINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand reported its first recorded death linked to U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said on Monday, after a woman suffered a rare side-effect leading to inflammation of the heart muscle. The report comes as the country battles an outbreak of the...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is How Protected You Are 5 Months Later, Study Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has provided more than a year's worth of bad news, but the release of safe, highly effective vaccines provided at least one bright spot in the fight against the virus. But because of the very nature of how vaccines work, health experts began to question how long the initial doses would keep people safe from infection and how urgent a potential booster shot might be. The most recent insight into the issue comes from a new large study that looked into how well recipients of the Pfizer vaccine were protected as early as five months after getting their shots, finding there was indeed a change over time.
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

Local doctor reacts to new Johnson and Johnson booster shot data

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — New data issued by Johnson and Johnson shows that six months after an initial dose of the vaccine, a booster shot increases antibodies nine-fold. Health officials and peer reviews still need to be done, but doctors are urging people to get their booster when they become available.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Johnson & Johnson Stock Gains After Promising COVID Booster Shot Data

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report said Wednesday that late-stage trial data showed a second "booster" shot of its coronavirus vaccine triggered a sharp increase in binding antibodies. Johnson & Johnson said patients receiving the booster shot developed a "rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies" that were nine...

Comments / 682

Community Policy