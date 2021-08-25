Johnson & Johnson booster shot prompts large increase in immune response, company says

The COVID-19 pandemic has provided more than a year's worth of bad news, but the release of safe, highly effective vaccines provided at least one bright spot in the fight against the virus. But because of the very nature of how vaccines work, health experts began to question how long the initial doses would keep people safe from infection and how urgent a potential booster shot might be. The most recent insight into the issue comes from a new large study that looked into how well recipients of the Pfizer vaccine were protected as early as five months after getting their shots, finding there was indeed a change over time.