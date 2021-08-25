Flood Warning issued for Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 21:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1130 AM EDT. Target Area: Orangeburg The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Carolina North Fork Edisto River At Orangeburg affecting Orangeburg County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Friday evening The Flood Warning continues for the North Fork Edisto River At Orangeburg. * Until late Friday evening. * At 9:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 8.7 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM EDT Wednesday was 9.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow night and continue falling to 6.5 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Some minor flooding occurs along the boardwalk at Edisto Gardens. Downstream from the Highway 301 bridge, some roads off Chiquita street near the river begin to flood.