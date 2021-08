Hurricane Ida stormed through the state of Louisiana yesterday and left a ferocious trail of destruction. If there's one thing I've learned about the state of Louisiana, it's that the people of our state are simply as strong as they come. Time after time, year after year, we get absolutely battered by mother nature's strongest offense. Yet, we never stop coming back, better than ever every single time. No matter the hurricane's name or strength, we always rally together before and after the storm to make sure everyone is safe, and that life can get back to normal sooner rather than later.