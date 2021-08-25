Spreading messages of kindness through rock painting

Years ago when I was teaching high school in Poland I used to urge my students not to abandon their dreams of doing something extraordinary. Some of their parents were not enthused. Poland was still a poor country just recovering from two generations of communist rule which left a once flourishing and cultured country looking more like a Third World slum. Worse was the legacy of dishonesty and cheating that made education and business difficult. They wanted their children to do something to ensure a safe and prosperous future for themselves, rather than chase after dreams that might or might not come true, and might or might not be profitable even if they did.