Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

If You Invested $3,000 in Scotts Miracle-Gro In 2011, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

By Eric Volkman
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

While it's not a pure-play marijuana business, gardening supply company Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) is considered by many to be a cannabis stock. The reason why is its secret sauce and the motor of the company's growth -- hydroponics purveyor Hawthorne, which was established in late 2014.

To measure just how much difference Hawthorne has made to Scotts' business, let's rewind to a few years before the unit's founding.

A bountiful harvest

Using a convenient and even number, we'll turn the clock back roughly 10 years to Sept. 1, 2011. Far-seeing investors plowing $3,000 into Scotts stock that day would have experienced a total return (i.e., stock price appreciation plus Scotts' regular quarterly dividends) of more than sixfold, reaching a rich $18,424.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kGgou_0bcFX5UO00
Image source: Getty Images.

In 2011, well before the kudzu-like spread of legalized marijuana throughout North America, Scotts hewed closely to its traditional activity of selling gardening supplies.

That was hardly the stuff of high-return investor fantasies. The company's business was heavily dependent on a trio of retailers selling its wares, specifically Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW); taken together, those outlets accounted for around two-thirds of yearly revenue for Scotts.

As for financial performance, revenue zig-zagged in a relatively narrow band between $2.69 billion and $2.87 billion from 2007 to 2012. Profitability was even more erratic, with the company notching a bottom-line loss in 2008, when the financial crisis hit. Its best pre-Hawthorne year for net profitability was 2013, when it earned just a bit over $161 million.

Hawthorne became a sales and profit engine quite quickly, driven by acquisitions as well as by organic expansion as the legitimate weed market opened up. Looking at the unit's results from when Scotts began to break them out, we see sharp gains in both line items when matched against the company's core gardening supplies business ("U.S. consumer"). Here's annual net sales, in millions of dollars:

Year U.S. consumer Hawthorne Other Total Hawthorne % of total

2016 2,204.4 121.2 180.6 2,506.2 4.8

2017 2,160.5 287.2 194.4 2,642.1 10.9

2018 2,109.6 344.9 208.9 2,663.4 12.9

2019 2,281.1 671.2 203.7 3,156.0 21.3

2020 2,823.1 1,083.5 225.0 4,131.6 26.2

From 2016 to 2020, Hawthone's top line expanded -- admittedly from a very low base -- by nearly 800%, against the U.S. consumer segment's 28%. But even just taking the 2020 year-over-year growth figure, Hawthorne is still triumphant at 61% versus 24%.

We can see similar dynamics at work with the annual pre-tax income contribution (again, in millions of dollars) of the three reporting segments:

Year U.S. consumer Hawthorne Other Total Hawthorne % of total

2016 493.7 11.8 10.4 515.9 2.3

2017 521.5 35.5 13.4 570.4 6.2

2018 496.6 (6.1) 11.2 501.7 n/a

2019 527.8 53.5 10.3 591.6 9.0

2020 686.1 120.1 11.7 817.9 14.7

Well fed

Scotts clearly intends to keep stuffing Hawthorne with nourishing plant food.

In mid-August, management announced yet more acquisitions to bolster this hot unit. It has acquired peer Rhizoflora's nutrients portfolio and purchased a $3.2 million warrant for equity in Dewey Scientific. The latter is a small company that, in its words, "produces proprietary cannabis genetics with evolutionary leaps in standardization, quality, and resiliency for cultivators."

So it's no wonder that in its latest guidance, Scotts said it expected Hawthorne's full-year 2021 sales to rise by 40% to 45%, against the U.S. consumer segment's 7% to 9%. That should mean much higher profitability; on a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis, the company believes per-share net income will be $9.00 to $9.30 for the year. That low end is 24% over the 2020 amount, and more than double the 2019 result.

As a major supplier to the marijuana industry, Hawthorne and its parent are in an excellent position just now. The legalization train will keep on moving, perhaps even to the federal level. That, combined with its star business unit's already-strong performance, should keep this company's fundamentals growing like a ... well, you know.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
120K+
Followers
57K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miracle Gro#Scotts Miracle Gro#Smg#Wmt#Home Depot#Dewey Scientific
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $100,000 in 10 Years (or Less)

Buying and holding innovative businesses is the key to wealth creation. These four businesses are disruptors within their respective industries. Although investing offers no guarantees, history has proven time and again that patience pays off. Since 1980, the benchmark S&P 500 has navigated its way through the Black Monday crash,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Smart Cannabis Growth Stocks to Buy for the Fall

Not all cannabis companies sell marijuana. Addressing an industry's pain points can be a lucrative business model. Real estate is something that every business needs. It can pay to be different. In my view, the smartest investments are often companies that have something special -- for example, a clever business model, or a history of rebutting assumptions about players in their industry.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks You Probably Will Never Regret Buying

One of these dividend stocks has an impeccable track record of dividend increases and stability. Another is one of only a handful of companies poised to benefit from an unstoppable trend. The third is the leader in a fast-growing market and has quadrupled its dividend payout over the last three...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Make You Rich One Day

It's not something most investors realize, but investing in the right stocks can make you wealthy over time. The key is to have the discipline to stay the course, even if businesses within your portfolio surprise you with the occasional negative earnings report. I'd argue that if you own a bunch of great companies, more often than not, they tend to surprise you.
Small BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Just Crushed Earnings

Small businesses are very sensitive to the state of the economy. They're closely tied to local communities, and therefore don't have the level of reach, scale, or access to capital that large corporations do. So when the economy falters, they're often the first to suffer. Conversely, when times are good, we tend to see a boom in new businesses opening.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Do you need a little more income from your portfolio? Maybe you just need to replace some dividend stocks you've recently shed. Regardless of the reason, the low-interest-rate environment is probably limiting your higher-yielding stock choices as well. There are a few dividend-paying names still out there, however, with above-average...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Have $100? This Stock Will Keep Paying You

The company's IQOS system is a success and is already a meaningful contributor to total revenue. The dividend Philip Morris International pays is large and has grown every year since it went public. Philip Morris International offers the potential for solid growth and a solid dividend. It doesn't take a...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2029

Dividend stocks have a knack for running circles around their non-dividend-paying peers. Between their superior payouts and share-price appreciation potential, these dividend stocks can make income seekers richer. There are a lot of ways to make money on Wall Street. But if there's one common theme among the best-performing portfolios,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Is Still Dirt Cheap

This stock in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is a Dividend Aristocrat that trades at only 9.6 times expected earnings. The company faces a big challenge within the next two years, but there are reasons to be optimistic that it could win through the end of the decade and beyond. Warren Buffett...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

Bargains can still be found, even with the stock market near an all-time high. However, Wall Street's price targets are often hit and miss. Patience has paid off handsomely for investors in 2021. It's been over nine months since the benchmark S&P 500 underwent even a 5% correction. Panning out a bit further, the widely followed index has doubled since hitting its bear-market low on March 23, 2020.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

This mix of growth and value stocks has the tools to make shareholders richer over the long run. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has been virtually unstoppable. The market's widely followed index has doubled from its bear-market bottom, and has now gone more than nine months without even a 5% retracement.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Markel Is One of the Best Value Stocks to Buy Now

Markel is the doppelganger of a business with five decades of success. The company’s three units offer almost unmatched diversification. It is managed with financial acumen but maintains a North Star of integrity. As a product of their own experiences, no two investors see the world the exact same way....
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Fintech Is Down 79% Since Its IPO: Is It a Buy?

Root is a young insurer that wants to eliminate credit scores from insurance policies using vast amounts of data and AI. The insurer has experienced some growing pains as it sees increasing losses in its recent earnings period. It recently announced a partnership with Carvana. Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is a young...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Coupang Stock?

Coupang's second-quarter earnings report shows the period's revenue up 71% year over year. Its food and grocery delivery segments are growing quickly. Its valuation is still elevated, keeping some investors away. The e-commerce industry was already growing at a rapid pace before COVID-19 rocked the world. The tailwind provided by...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in the Cannabis Sector

With state cannabis legalization ramping up across the U.S. and chances of federal legalization improving, investors might not want to lose out on this evolving sector. And outstanding second-quarter earnings from these two pot stocks in particular are excellent examples of the sector's high growth and exciting upside. Florida-based Trulieve...

Comments / 0

Community Policy