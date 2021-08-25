Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

National Bank of Canada third-quarter profit beats expectations

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

TORONTO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the bank reversed earlier provisions for credit losses and saw strong performance across business segments compared with a year earlier.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$839 million ($665.7 million), or C$2.36 per share, in the three months ended July 31, compared with C$602 million, or C$1.66 per share, a year earlier. Analysts were expecting income of C$2.13 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Adjusted income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes at Canada’s sixth-largest lender rose to C$1.09 billion from C$947 million a year earlier.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

172K+
Followers
199K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Bank Of Canada#Income Taxes#Ibes#Refinitiv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Metal MiningPosted by
Reuters

Iron ore miner Fortescue posts record annual profit

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd reported a record annual profit and a bumper dividend on Monday after the Australia-based iron ore miner posted record shipments to take advantage of soaring prices of the steelmaking ingredient. The world’s fourth-largest iron ore miner posted an underlying after-tax net profit...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Bank of China H1 profit rises 12%, biggest first half jump since 2013

BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd (BoC) (601988.SS), the country's fourth-largest lender by assets, posted a 11.8% increase in first-half net profit on Monday, the biggest jump since 2013 as business activity recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. Profit was 112.8 billion yuan ($17.44 billion) in the six...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

China Construction Bank posts 11.4% rise in H1 profit

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Aug 27 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) , the country’s second-largest lender by assets, posted on Friday a 11.39% rise in first-half profit, as the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic boosted lending and reduced loan losses. Net profit rose to 153.3 billion yuan ($23.68 billion) for...
Businessthepaypers.com

National Bank of Canada invests USD 103 mln in Flinks

National Bank of Canada has invested USD 103 million in Flinks, including USD 30 million in growth capital towards acceleration of the Canada-based fintech's expansion activities in North America. The investment follows a successful launch by Flinks in the United States. This investment will also allow Flinks to continue its...
MarketsUS News and World Report

China's Pinduoduo Posts First Quarterly Profit

(Reuters) -Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc reported its first ever quarterly profit on Tuesday as shoppers stayed online despite the easing of pandemic lockdowns but the company warned it could be a one-off. Pinduoduo, which has the biggest e-commerce user base in China, said its profitability going forward was likely...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Bank of Montreal beats profit estimates

TORONTO (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal beat analysts’ estimates for third-quarter profit on Tuesday, as it released $70 million in reserves set aside to cover credit losses and saw growth across its business. Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.29 billion, or C$3.44, in the three months ended July...
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

Analog Devices Beats Third-Quarter Forecasts as Revenue Surges

Analog Devices (ADI) - Get Report beat Wall Street's third-quarter-earnings expectations as revenue at the semiconductor giant jumped. Analog Devices reported net income of $503.3 million, or $1.35 a share, up from $362.7 million, 97 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The latest adjusted earnings came to $1.72 a...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Carlsberg raises guidance after beating quarterly expectations

COPENHAGEN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg on Wednesday reported second-quarter sales above expectations and raised its earnings guidance for the full year. The world’s third-biggest brewer said sales between April and June reached 18.69 billion Danish crowns ($2.94 billion), compared with a 17.97 billion crown forecast in a company-compiled poll of analysts.
Financial Reportswindpowermonthly.com

Strong wind turbine sales boost Nordex H1 2021 results

Nordex has announced significant year-on-year growth in sales and Ebitda in the first half of 2021, which it attributed to a “sharp increase in activity levels”. It has also maintained its guidance for the full financial year. Sales rose to €2.7 billion, the company stated, up 32% from the same...
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

U.S. Energy Department to sell up to 20 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The U.S. Energy Department announced on Monday that it intends to sell up to 20 million barrels of crude oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Up to 8 million barrels each will be sold from the Bryan Mound, Big Hill and West Hackberry SPR sites and up to one million barrels from the Bayou Choctaw site, according to the DOE. Bids must be received no later than 10 a.m. Central time on Aug. 31 and contracts will be awarded no later than Sept. 13, with delivery to take place between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15. The announcement of the sale comes as prices for oil rally Monday by more than 5%. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October West Texas Intermediate oil traded at $65.54 a barrel, up $3.40, or 5.5%. Prices look to mark their first gain in eight sessions.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Chalco profits soar on higher aluminium prices, production

(Reuters) - Aluminum Corp of China Ltd, known as Chalco, on Tuesday reported its biggest half-year profit since 2007 on rising aluminium prices and higher output of the metal despite recent curbs on Chinese smelters’ electricity use. The state-controlled aluminium producer said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange...
Businesswkzo.com

Santander Consumer agrees to go private in $12.7 billion deal

(Reuters) – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it had agreed to be taken private by its majority shareholder Santander Holdings USA, Inc. New York Stock Exchange-listed Santander Consumer said in a statement that Santander Holdings would buy its shares at $41.50 a piece in cash, representing an equity value of $12.7 billion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy