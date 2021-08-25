Cancel
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at age 80. Watts’ publicist confirmed the new in a statement, saying: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.” Watts was described as “a cherished husband, father and grandfather” and “one of the greatest drummers of his generation. In closing, the statement read: “We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time.” The band also posted on social media with a statement about Charlie’s passing.

