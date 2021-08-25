Cancel
Season 11 of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ coming to HBO in October

By Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO has announced that Season 11 of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ will premiere in October. The network made the announcement on Twitter alongside a photo of star and creator Larry David looking surprised while holding a dog, and the caption: “You’re allowed to be happy, but not in front of me. #CurbYourEnthusiasm is back this October.”

