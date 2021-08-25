Unusually Aggressive COWS Cause Beach Closure!?!
Beaches in the French owned Mediterranean island of Corsica had to be closed down this week due some unusually aggressive cows!. The island has 15,000 cows that kind of just roam and now that tourists and visitors are returning after being in lock down the cows are now fighting the tourists. According to reports one man was sent to the hospital after being gored in the neck. Herds of cows have been chasing tourists down streets and a citizen on the island was actually injured while hanging laundry!96krock.com
