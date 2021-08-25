Unusually Aggressive COWS Cause Beach Closure!?!

There is nothing really subtle about a cow. They’re big and loud and take up room unabashedly. So I suppose it was only a matter of time before they wreaked havoc and reclaimed their space on the beaches of Corsica. The island in the Mediterranean is known for being home to over 15,000 cows — it’s one of the major tourist draws of the area. While people were stuck inside over the past year, the cows took over the beaches, roaming freely and luxuriating by the seaside. However, according to the New York Post, the cows have become “unusually headstrong” post-lockdown, and are making it aggressively clear that they no longer wish to share the space with humans.