Liberty Mutual delays return to office until 2022

Liberty Mutual has delayed most U.S. employees’ return to the office until after year’s end after previously making plans for workers to come back this fall. The decision, communicated to employees earlier this month, means that yet another major Boston employer will keep many employees working remotely well past Labor Day. The more-contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 has caused a spike in cases locally and nationwide, though the numbers in Massachusetts are well below those in hotspots in other parts of the country.